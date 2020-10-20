From the editor’s desk: Burnett election debate

Queenslanders are heading to the polls - hear what your candidates have to say. Photo: Brendan Radke

Queenslanders are heading to the polls - hear what your candidates have to say. Photo: Brendan Radke

Dear readers,

As we prepare to cast our votes for the people we want to lead us through the COVID-19 economic recovery and for the longest term in the state's history, the NewsMail is bringing you another local debate tomorrow.

A few weeks ago we held a digital debate for the Bundaberg electorate and tomorrow' it's Burnett's turn.

This debate will be live on the NewsMail website.

Simply visit news-mail.com.au and click on the election debate story which will dominate our home page from 5pm.

The Burnett debate begins at 5.30pm.

Hear what the Burnett candidate's have to say at tomorrow's debate.

This livestreaming debate will provide Queenslanders with the opportunity to hear candidates' one-minute pitch and provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity to share what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The NewsMail and Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state.

This ensures Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on October 31.

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

You are invited to submit the questions they want to see tackled.

If they don't make it in to tomorrow's debate, we will ask them of our candidates during our election campaign coverage which will run until decision day on October 31.

And we'll be here with all the coverage post-polling day.

If you have a question put to the candidates email megan.sheehan@news.com.au

Follow all of the State Election coverage here.

