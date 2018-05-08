From the ed's desk: Bundy looks to Scott Morrison to deliver
AS WE return to work today after a long weekend, I thought it might be a good time to touch base.
All eyes are on tonight's budget and what will be in it for the Bundaberg region.
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey is hoping for an announcement that could deliver hundreds of jobs to the region.
I'm hoping he's on the money.
Here's what I've had to say about the Budget.
Meanwhile, there was some good news yesterday for a couple of former Bundy footballers, who have gone on to great things and are on track to complete a local first.
NewsMail sports reporter Shane Jones spoke exclusively with Josh Brilliante late Monday after he was announced in the initial Socceroos squad for the World Cup.
It's so good to see people from this region go on to make a name for themselves on the national stage.
Another sports star, who we made a hero of this week may not be the star attraction on the field ... in fact Gav Chapman doesn't even play competitively, but it's people like him who make the things happen in this region and ultimately provide the support for emerging stars, like Josh, to develop.
And this was one of my favourite stories about Antonio Gorza, a Bundy man who celebrated turning 90 in style.
And before I leave you I wanted to share this great picture from one of our readers, Bindi Branch.
Hope you have a good week and I'll be in touch again soon.