From the ed's desk: Bundy looks to Scott Morrison to deliver

Treasurer Scott Morrison will deliver his next Federal Budget tonight.

Treasurer Scott Morrison will deliver his next Federal Budget tonight. DEAN LEWINS

AS WE return to work today after a long weekend, I thought it might be a good time to touch base.

All eyes are on tonight's budget and what will be in it for the Bundaberg region.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt. What will his government deliver for Bundy tonight? Mike Knott BUN201217PITT1

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey is hoping for an announcement that could deliver hundreds of jobs to the region.

I'm hoping he's on the money.

Here's what I've had to say about the Budget.

Bundy's Mitch Langerak. George Salpigtidis

Meanwhile, there was some good news yesterday for a couple of former Bundy footballers, who have gone on to great things and are on track to complete a local first.

NewsMail sports reporter Shane Jones spoke exclusively with Josh Brilliante late Monday after he was announced in the initial Socceroos squad for the World Cup.

Midfielder Josh Brillante poses for a photograph on Sydney Harbour in Sydney, Monday, May 7, 2018. Socceroos Head Coach Bert Van Marwijk announced his preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. BRENDAN ESPOSITO

It's so good to see people from this region go on to make a name for themselves on the national stage.

CLUB STALWART: Gav Chapman has been with Easts' for 20 years. Mike Knott BUN030518GAV1

Another sports star, who we made a hero of this week may not be the star attraction on the field ... in fact Gav Chapman doesn't even play competitively, but it's people like him who make the things happen in this region and ultimately provide the support for emerging stars, like Josh, to develop.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Antonio Gorza celebrated his 90th birthday with his wife, Emma, and their friends. Contributed

And this was one of my favourite stories about Antonio Gorza, a Bundy man who celebrated turning 90 in style.

Bindi Branch: A storm at South Bingera. Bindi Branch

And before I leave you I wanted to share this great picture from one of our readers, Bindi Branch.

Hope you have a good week and I'll be in touch again soon.