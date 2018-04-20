From the editor's desk: A story that hit home

DEEP WATER: Jack Colin Mason pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after he drove through a stop sign, hit a ute and ended up in a dam.

DEEP WATER: Jack Colin Mason pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after he drove through a stop sign, hit a ute and ended up in a dam. Adam Wratten

IN a week of big stories, one resonated strongly with me.

It wasn't one of the many reports related to the PFAS water contamination health scare that has caused so much concern at Svensson Heights - as big and important as each of these stories have been.

Nor was it any of the reports about the awful deaths of three young Bundaberg people whose lives were taken way too soon - as tragic and sad as each of these were.

And it wasn't the sensational claims heard in a courtroom of drinking, sex parties and cults that were made during an inquest into one of Bundaberg's historic murder cases.

The story that really touched me this week, ran on Page 9 of Thursday's paper and was written by the NewsMail's court reporter Carolyn Booth.

My heart goes out to the parents of Jack Colin Mason, who have been on somewhat of a roller coaster ride in recent weeks.

Mason, 20, was fined $600 in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention.

An upstanding person with a bright future ahead of him (the court heard he was studying a double degree) he had done everything he could to prepare for driving.

The court heard he logged double the amount of learning hours behind the wheel before sitting his driving test.

Then in what must have been a terrifying ordeal, he was involved in a crash less than three weeks after getting his licence.

He ended up inside his car, which was submerged in a dam after a collision at the Hummock and Elliott Heads Rd intersection.

This seems to be a notorious area for crashes.

The court heard three passers-by saved the young man's life (they are all heroes).

As a parent of son in his early 20s, my wife and I have been through (it still continues) the stress of seeing our boy learning to drive and then going out on his own.

I don't know how much sleep we've lost thinking about him on long drives to Brisbane or some of his night trips.

This along with when he started going to nightclubs, have probably been the most worrying times we have had for his safety.

I can only imagine what Mr and Mrs Mason must have been through.

Ultimately, I imagine their feelings are of relief at the moment, that their son wasn't seriously injured and that he has learnt a valuable lesson in life.

It reminds me of a heartbreaking case in Rockhampton last year where the parents of a woman with several disabilities applied some years ago to have their daughter not allowed to drive when she reached the legal age.

They lost.

Within a month of getting her licence, the girl caused a fatality.

The tears and screams shed by the parents and girl as she realised she was going to jail will always stay with me.

As parents there is little more heartbreaking than seeing your child suffer.

There are times, such as Jack Mason's situation, where everything that can be done, has been to prepare for a situation.

But bad things still happen.

Our roads, like everywhere, can be dangerous.

I hope the NewsMail's coverage of this story, helps get the message across to all young people about the responsibility they take each time they assume control of a car.

