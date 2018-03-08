FROM THE DEPTHS: Experts weigh in on massive fish find

UPDATE: The Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol has consulted with experts at the Queensland Museum to identify the species of the fish found washed up on the beach at Moore Park Beach.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol District Officer Geoffrey Fergusson said although the condition of the fish makes a definitive identification difficult, it appears to be a Queensland Groper.

"How the fish came to be washed up on the beach and its cause of death also cannot be determined," he said.

"The Queensland Groper is a no-take species. In Queensland, catching and possessing this fish is prohibited.

"If accidentally caught, protected species should not be removed from the water. They should be immediately and carefully returned to the water."

Mr Fergusson said if you suspect illegal fishing activity, report it to Fishwatch by phoning the 24 hour toll free hotline on 1800 017 116.

BEACH FIND: John and Riley Lindholm found the decomposing massive fish during an afternoon stroll at Moore Park Beach. Riley Lindholm

EARLIER: A MONSTER fish has been found washed up by a husband and wife enjoying an afternoon stroll along Moore Park Beach.

John and Riley Lindholm were up from Victoria looking at property when they came across "a big lump" on the beach.

Mr Lindholm, a charter skipper, said the fish was massive and made him, a six-foot man, look small.

"It would have to be 150kg - it was huge," he said.

"I've never seen a fish that big before, let alone one that big wash up on the beach.

"I thought it was a groper but someone on the Moore Park Beach Community Facebook group thought it might be a triple-tail."

Mr Lindholm said there was no sign of injury or any indication as to how it could have died.

"I've seen sharks that have been hit by props before, but there was no sign of damage on the fish," he said.

"So maybe it just reached its use-by date.

"What's surprising is the fact that it is here, because there's not a lot of reef close to this beach."

The couple found the fish halfway between the high and low tide mark, to the right of the four-wheel-drive access on Sylvan Dr.

Mr Lindholm said while the fish didn't smell particularly nice, it wasn't terrible but he certainly wouldn't be using it as cologne.

"It only showed up yesterday (Tuesday) with the high tide, because we've been walking every day and didn't see it," he said.

The Lindholms head back to Victoria today, but they may be back in the future permanently.

"It's God's country here," Mr Lindholm said.

"It's getting too cold down in Victoria, so we came up to see if we can handle the heat."

The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries was contacted for comment.