From teen offender to PT: Bundy girl turns her life around

A JUDGE has recognised the tremendous effort a teenager has made to turn her life around after a drug-fuelled, nine-day crime spree.

Appearing in the Bundaberg District Court, the court heard Tanisha Samantha Taylor was just 17 when, under the influence of her older boyfriend, co-accused Dylan James Todd, she accompanied him on a lawless bender between the Gold Coast and Bundaberg in a stolen car.

Crown prosecutor Katrina Overell told the court the offending began at Thornlands, where Taylor was in the company of Todd when he stole a set of car keys from a kitchen bench while the owner slept, before stealing her Hyundai Elantra.

Ms Overell said it was Taylor, a passenger in the car, who fuelled up the stolen car on several occasions between January 30 and February 6.

The court heard Taylor also stole a set of number plates from Hope Island on January 31.

By February 6 the couple had made it to Bundaberg where Taylor pleaded guilty to stealing another set of number plates from a Ross Gray car yard and which were found fitted to the stolen Elantra when police caught up with them.

Taylor pleaded guilty to six counts of stealing and one count each of burglary and stealing a motor vehicle.

Defence barrister Tom Zwoerner said at the time Taylor had "been in a bad place", using meth, which Todd introduced her to.

He said his client had been effectively homeless and couch surfing and as a result spent 38 days in custody after she was arrested because she was unable to secure a bail address.

But now 18 and studying to be a personal trainer, Taylor was back living with her mum and working at two jobs, the court heard.

"In the last 12 months she's made a 180-degrees turnaround," MrZwoerner said.

Judge Tony Moynihan said the time in custody would have come as a shock, especially to someone so young.

"No doubt it was a real wake-up call for you," he said.

He said Taylor now appeared to have a real insight into her offending and showed genuine remorse.

Handing the teenager an opportunity to continue her rehabilitation, Judge Moynihan released her onto probation for 12 months without recording a conviction.