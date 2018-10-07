From hell to high fives in Coolangatta Gold

Georgia Miller prior to her win at the Coolangatta Gold.

A YEAR after a disorientated and broken Georgia Miller staggered across the finish line of the Coolangatta Gold and vowed never to do it again the young ironwoman has won the iconic race.

On the same day Ali Day claimed a record sixth Coolangatta Gold crown, Miller won her first.

Miller's slightly wobbly victory march could not have been more different from her painful 2017 finish for fourth place in the 23km ski, 2.1km run, 3.5km swim, 6.1km board and 7.1km run endurance test.

It also laid to rest Miller's demon from the race which left her suffering nightmares for weeks in the wake of the 48.2km torture test.

"I am over the moon, over and over the moon,'' Miller said after Sunday's race.

"But I actually think that was more painful than last year. Maybe because I remember it this time.

"The most painful four and a half hours of my life, but I got through it and I am proud of myself.''

Having learned crucial nutrition lessons from her last race, an emotional Miller walked slowly across the finish line before sinking to the ground spent to beat Danielle McKenzie and Lana Rogers for the famous surf lifesaving title.

Now based on the Gold Coast, Miller set up the victory by training on the course with clubmate McKenzie under coach and former ironwoman star Naomi Flood.