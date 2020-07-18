From foe to friend: ‘Life can be strange sometimes’

LOOKING BACK: Betty Lowis became good friends with many of the people she played bingo with. Picture: File

I look around me and I see aged people on walkers and walking sticks.

Some still spritely while others are stooped from years of hard work.

When I was a volunteer at a nursing home, the area I was helping in had all of those who could no longer take care of themselves.

I felt sad. Where had all those years gone? Once these people would have been active, working hard in all kinds of industries.

On Saturday nights most would head for the dance halls for dancing and catching up with friends.

When I look at my old school photo, I am shocked to see all of the boys are now deceased. Apart from one girl, whose whereabouts I do not know, all of the girls in the photo are still living.

Life can be strange sometimes. I remember a senior boy who arrived at our school on horseback.

He gave all of the girls a hard time, flicking us with pieces of young grass tree spikes as he chased us around the school yard.

The crunch came for me when there was an incident with a choko he had brought to school. I had enough of his pranks so I gave him a sound ear bashing.

We hated each other from then on even when we were adults and went to dances.

He also gave me a scar to remember him - it was accidental because he kicked up his heels while doing the Alberts and one of his shoes took a hunk out of the top of my foot and stocking.

He never danced with me but liked to spread stories about me to anyone who would listen.

So, all of these decades later, while I was rounding up the residents who liked their bingo (I was the caller as well), I happened to see his name on the door of the room.

I thought “oh no! Not him again”. I had already been introduced to him and had him in my group for three weeks.

So, one day I asked his surname and he said “I knew it was you as soon as I first saw you.”

We actually ended up being good friends - as I was with all of my bingo players.

It was as though we had never been enemies.

I always took photos of the residents and they loved that. When I have him a photo of himself, he appeared quite touched.

He has been deceased for many years now. During all those years I met and grew very fond of such a lot of those wonderful residents.