From farm manager to surf teacher: 9 Bundy jobs up for grabs

Want to teach surfing? Well there's a job at Agnes Water perfect for you. Trevor Veale

SIMPSON Farms requires a nursery supervisor to manage its avocado and mango nursery.

The successful applicant would have experience in the day to day running of a medium size nursery, grafting, ordering supplies, pest checks and record keeping.

They would be able to work independently but also able to manage staff if required.

An attractive remuneration package and use of a company vehicle for work purposes is offered for the right person.

Resumes should be emailed to admin@simpsonfarms.com

DICKY Bill Farming seeks applications for its new farm manager position.

As the senior member of the farming team responsibilities include planning, scheduling and managing all farm production activities.

Leading the hard-working farm team is also essential for this $100,000 a year position.

For more go to: https://bit.ly/2SJLfSn

TARONG Power Station needs a full-time site manager.

The position is accountable for ensuring the availability of electricity supply, optimising asset efficiency and performance and maximising asset life while ensuring that the power station operations comply with regulatory, safety and environmental requirements.

For more: https://bit.ly/2yP9nuN

GOT skills in admin?

The Friendly Society Private Hospital is looking for an admin officer for patient registration.

The candidate must be experienced with a demonstrated ability to carry out a high level of customer service.

Find out more at https://bit.ly/2PxZafI.

NORTH Burnett Regional Council is seeking an administration officer to take care of people and culture.

The position involves working a nine-day fortnight in Gayndah.

Yearly pay is between $48,957.09 and $60, 475.10.

Find out more at https://bit.ly/2OjEQtZ.

Buzz Superfood Bar in Bundaberg is hiring.

Applicants must be able to work in a fast-paced environment and be able to work weekends and some mornings from 7am.

Barista experience would be an advantage.

Bring your resume into Buzz at Shop 15, Rounds Arcade, 54 Bourbong St, or email it to buzzsuperfood@yahoo.com. au.

IF YOU'RE a keen surfer make sure you apply for a full-time job teaching surfing at Agnes Water.

You must have qualifications in surfing instruction to apply for this role.

A manual licence is needed.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2qkQL0P.

BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks is a passionate, family owned Australian business, creating craft brewed premium soft drinks since 1960.

With a 'Brewed to be Better' promise that has enjoyed international success reaching across 47 countries, BBD has become a truly iconic global brand.

Reporting to the Chief Finance Officer, the role of International Accountant is to ensure that the BBD group is conducting its business in full compliance with all national and international legislative regulations, reporting and maintain data integrity through process and procedure improvements.

If you are looking for a rewarding career in a dynamic and friendly team, please email your resume and covering letter to hr@bundaberg.com

PCYC Bundaberg is searching for an indigenous community sport and recreation officer.

Paying $24 an hour, the full-time, fixed term position is for eight months.

This position will be responsible for building community involvement and ownership of sport and recreation activities/programs with local indigenous communities.

Applications close 18 November 2018

For more information check out https://bit.ly/2Qj0XTe.