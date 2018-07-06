From ed's desk: Reader rocked by young fools; Top TV program

PIC OF THE WEEK: Thanks to Vanessa Walker who shared this stunning pic with the NewsMail on our Facebook page. We had more than 80 pics submitted for our pic of the week on Thursday night.

I'D like to share something one of our dedicated readers came into the office to tell me this week.

The reader, a man in his 80s who asked not to be identified for fear of inflaming the situation, and his wife are going through a nightmare ordeal.

The pair are the victims of what appears to be the mindless pranks of youngsters.

Living in a villa complex in Avenell Heights, the couple has been frequentaly targetted by harassing behaviour.

Large stones, among other things, are being hurled at their home and their intercom is regularly pressed with people running off.

It's happening mainly at night and it has become extremely distressing.

The rocks make loud bangs on the home's roof. It's pretty frightening stuff.

Fortunately no real damage has been done to the house yet, but that may only be a matter of time unless something is done.

The man has gone to the police and to their credit they've stepped up patrols, but the reality is they really need to catch the youths in the act or he needs to capture them on film.

The man has also been frustrated in his efforts to get increased security and lighting around his villa, which is the only one exposed to the street, with the complex's body corporate.

He says they argue he should foot the costs to do this. He showed me images of how he's taken measures to make the place more open, but it's not stopped the behaviour.

As I sifted through the dozen or more large rocks he'd brought in to show me following the most recent attack, I couldn't help but think is this how we treat members of our community?

If this is youths out at night, what are the parents doing?

If they are of an older age, how is it that they've not learnt to show respect to others?

It's a sad reality that we don't treat our elderly with the respect they deserve.

Unfortunately, I don't propose any easy fix.

We live in a time where so many things are better than they used to be (social inclusiveness, same-sex marriage, equal opportunity for women in the workforce), yet we have regressed in other aspects.

I'VE got a new favourite program at the moment.

SBS is currently screening The Fourth Estate: New York Times and Trump.

This documentary series takes viewers into the newsroom of arguably the world's most famous media organisation during one of the most intriguing periods of modern history.

It's compelling and at times I find myself backing the paper and its actions and at other times questioning what they do.

Trump is changing the way things happen.

Though we operate on a much smaller scale here in Bundaberg, it's interesting to see the common things that happen in the modern newsroom, in particular the focus on digital reporting.

If you haven't seen it yet it's on the SBS on demand app.