From ed's desk: Celebrating our champions and secret to life

A CENTURY OF LIFE: Herb Woodward has shared his health secrets after turning 100.

IT'S community champions like Val Bazley that make Bundaberg such a wonderful place to live.

Golf's leading lady has just been honoured with an Order of Australia for her invaluable work at the Bargara Golf Club.

While talking about special people in our community, we've carried a number of pieces in this past week on some real personalities.

One of my favourites was on Herb Woodward, who turned 100 on the weekend.

The colouful character shared his secret to living a long life. It's essential reading.

In other pieces, I hope you had a read of our report with Bundaberg relationship counsellor David Lawson.

Mr Lawson provided six tips to finding the perfect partner in the Rum City.

ADVICE: Bundaberg relationship councilor David Lawson. TAHLIA STEHBENS

On a more serious note, all eyes will today be on Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad who will hand down her first Budget.

It will be interesting to see what Bundy gets.

Finally, there's been a lot of interest in our piece on the CBD revitalisation.

FUTURE IS HERE: Design consultant Hassell has won the tender for the CBD revitalisation project after it wowed councillors and the CBD Reference Group with its vision. Contributed

Here's the latest from council on this key project.

Have a good week.

Adam Wratten,

Editor