From court to capsicums: Former trafficker's Bundy farm plan

A FORMER drug trafficker has sworn to turn his life around with a new career fruit picking in Bundaberg after a brutal assault.

Andrew Lynton Haines pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court on Friday to several charges including one count of the serious assault of a person over 60, wilful damage and forcible entry.

The 21-year-old was a co-offender in the assault of a 71-year-old woman at Barney Point on November 8.

Haines and a friend were drunk when they attended the woman's home, each armed with metal poles.

The pair were banging the poles on the veranda, calling for a man inside the home to come out and fight.

When the woman came outside and told the pair to leave, Haines's co-offender hit her in the stomach with the pole. The men smashed a few windows before fleeing the scene. They were both arrested that night.

The court was told Haines had a criminal history, including drug trafficking.

However, police prosecutor Joel Sleep said the man had taken steps to turn his life around during the 78 days he spent in custody for the offending. Haines wrote a letter of apology which was handed to Magistrate Dennis Kinsella. The young man was supported by his parents in the courtroom.

Mr Sleep said Haines had youth on his side and was surrounded by a good support network.

Defence lawyer Belinda Hight said after finishing school, Haines fell into bad crowds. Ms Hight said Haines moved to Gladstone to remove himself from drugs and bad influences, but fell back into his old ways.

"Upon release he will live in Bundaberg, fruit picking and completing other jobs,” Ms Hight said.

"He is determined not to get into any trouble, he is extremely remorseful.”

Mr Kinsella told Haines he needed to have faith in himself if he wanted to excel in life.

Haines was sentenced to nine months' imprisonment with immediate parole release.