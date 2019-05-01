From Bundy to the world: Historic milestone for harvester

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN: Harold Toft driving the harvester built by Joe Toft in 1944. Photo: Cal Toft

IT'S a local invention that's a household name in the global sugarcane industry, and this year it marks 75 years in paddocks in Australia and across the globe.

The high-tech, sleek Case IH Austoft sugarcane harvester of today still retains the innovative edge that heralded the arrival of the machine in 1944.

That's when Bundaberg's Toft brothers invented and sold the first commercially viable cane harvester.

The company formed after that initial success went on to great things, with the predecessors of today's Austoft manufactured in Bundaberg for many years.

By the 1970s, Toft Bros was one of the world's major manufacturers of harvesters and Bundy was the global centre for the development and manufacture of the machines.

Changing market forces a decade later saw Toft Bros move through a number of foreign owners, before the company was reclaimed by Australian interests in 1986 and rebranded Austoft.

Case IH bought the company a decade later. Market forces again came into play when the Bundaberg Austoft plant was closed in 2004 and operations moved to Brazil.

The name remains though, with the Austoft today hard at work in Australia and across the globe from India to China, Sudan, Papua New Guinea and throughout South America.

Pete McCann, general manager of Case IH Australia and New Zealand, said it was a significant milestone in the harvester's history.

"The Austoft is such an iconic piece of machinery and we're proud to have it in our stable of products. This anniversary is also a chance for us to pay tribute to the homegrown ingenuity that conceived the idea for that very first machine 75 years ago,” he said.

"We pioneered the introduction of hydraulic systems on harvesters and continue to invest in simplifying and upgrading the efficiency of these systems

"Last year we launched the latest Austoft into the market, the Austoft 8010 Series, with 28 new features and improvements that came out of more than 18,000 hours of field-testing.”

MODERN VERSION: The Case IH Austoft 8010 Series, which boasts the latest in cane harvesting technology, all began with the Toft Brothers in the 1940s.

Pete said Case IH was committed to significant investment in product research and development related to its sugarcane offering, in line with the investment and commitment made by Australian sugarcane producers.

"This anniversary is a chance for us to also thank our customers and dealers throughout the nation's sugar-growing regions who inspire the ongoing quest for improvements and upgrades that will power the Austoft beyond 2020,” he said.

In 2013, Cal Toft told the NewsMail he felt bittersweet pride at the roles his father and uncles played in the development of cane harvesting internationally.

"At one stage, Toft was a household word in every cane farmhouse in Australia,” Cal said.

"I'm proud of what my family achieved, but it's also sad that Bundaberg is no longer manufacturing cane harvesters in a major way.”

The region is steeped in mechanical harvesting history, with one-time newspaper proprietor and mayor John Rowland inventing one of the nation's earliest mechanical cane harvesters, an unwieldy, steam-driven 27m-long machine, in 1898

His unwieldy, steam-driven 27m-long machine was reportedly built by the Bundaberg Foundry, although the company has no record of it.

The first cane harvester to be extensively demonstrated in Queensland was developed by another Bundaberg canegrower, Charles Hurrey, from 1908-1916, and Fairymead Co later sponsored the Howard machine, which Jim Vichie and Clifford Howard converted into the nation's first chopper harvester, demonstrated at Sydney in 1934.

CANE HISTORY: Cal Toft with the historic 1939 cane loader stored at Ron Toft's shed at Oakwood. Mike Knott BUN311012CAL2

The Toft Bros' story started with Cal's father and canefarmer Joe, who, after completing an engineering course by correspondence, invented the first mechanically driven cane stalk loader in 1939, using scrap parts and a cannibalised Model-T Ford.

"He modified that loader at the end of the first season and we still have it, stored at Ron Toft's shed at Oakwood,” Cal said.

Joe invented the commercially viable cane harvester in 1942.

Like the loader, this invention was again to help alleviate the heavy, back-breaking work burdens on Joe and his family at their Avoca farm.

"He demonstrated this harvester at a field day and it was so successful that he got an order from Queensland Canegrowers to manufacture one for North Queensland,” Cal said.

Juggling his ever-growing engineering business with his cane farming, Joe helped younger brother Harold build a hydraulic loader in the 1950s - this became the prototype for Col and Harold's new business, Toft Bros.

"They were a winning combination - Harold was brilliant as far as the design and manufacture of equipment and Col was good at selling,” Cal said.

"Later, they developed the hydraulic harvesters and then the chopper harvester.”

In 1963, Wyper Bros of Bundaberg started manufacturing the successful Don Mizzi tractor-mounted chopper harvester, designed by Laurence Mizzi, and became known as Don Harvesting.

A year later, Crichton Industries moved to Bundaberg to manufacture the wholestalk harvester designed by Bill Crichton.

By 1967, Bundaberg was of world importance, turning out the Crichton, Massey Ferguson, Toft and Mizzi harvesters. It was at that same time that Massey Ferguson took over Crichton and transferred all their cane harvesting manufacturing to Bundaberg.

FAMILY BUSINESS: Brothers Harold (on loader) and Colin Toft in 1956. Photo: Lyn Mergard

"When the demand for their machines became too much in 1965, the Toft Bros floated the company and, by 1972, they had absorbed Wyper Bros,” Cal said.

By 1970, Toft Bros and Massey Ferguson were major manufacturers of cane harvesters in the world and Bundaberg had become the acknowledged world centre of the development and manufacture of the specialised machinery - the Institution of Engineers Australia honoured Bundaberg City with a special tribute in 1984.

But world sugar prices plummeted in the early 1980s, forcing the Massey Ferguson factory to close and Toft Bros was bounced around by a succession of foreign owners.

Toft's executives bought back the company in 1986 and renamed it Austoft. They listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1993 and were acquired by Case three years later.

The Bundaberg Austoft plant closed in 2004 when all operations moved to Brazil.

"It was very upsetting to see all this knowledge leave Bundaberg,” Cal said at the time.

Fortunately, JA Toft and Co, a spare parts provider that Joe and Cal founded in 1958, is still open in Bundy today.