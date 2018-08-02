From Bundy to immortality: League legend's journey

MAL Meninga's journey to rugby league immortality began in Bundaberg.

Last night the former Canberra, Queensland and Test champion joined the elite group of Immortals.

The 58-year-old Kangaroos coach said he felt the honour validated his contribution to the sport he fell in love with during his formative years in the Rum City.

Meninga was born in Bundaberg in 1960 and did much of his schooling in the city before moving to the Sunshine Coast.

He first played for the Queensland under-18 side after representing Wide Bay in 1977.

"It's the greatest personal accolade you can get in the game,” Meninga told breakfast radio yesterday before he knew he'd been selected.

"It's an acknowledgement for, I think, the love of the game and I guess (not only) how you played but how you looked after it as well.

Meninga is one of five new Immortals.

The Immortal selection panel, who gathered at 9am yesterday in the SCG Trust boardroom, deserve every ounce of recognition for taking seriously how the game showcases its legends.

Once the pleasantries died down, it was there that the panel of current Immortals - Wally Lewis, Bob Fulton and Andrew Johns - as well as Wayne Bennett, Phil Gould, Ray Warren, Steve Crawley and former Rugby League Week editors Ian Heads and Norm Tasker and Todd Greenberg, got down to work.

Most fans and commentators were confident yesterday morning we would wake today to hear that just two, probably Norm Provan and Meninga, had been handed the honour.

But that would've meant pre-war players, who had been selected on the shortlist, including Dally Messenger, Dave Brown and Frank Burge, had been overlooked.

And if they're overlooked now, how are they going to fare in four years when Darren Lockyer, Ron Coote, Brian Bevan, Duncan Hall, Johnathan Thurston, Cameron Smith and Billy Slater are also at the Immortal start line? The SCG boardroom had the same debate. That was until one judge piped up: "We can't keep handing this to the next group to fix. We should put it to rest now.”

So that's what they did.

"The judges took the view that this was a one-off opportunity to recognise the past, to recognise three players from the pre-war era who became legends of the game,” Greenberg said last night.

"If the panel did not take this step we could have lost our chance to include these champion players among our Immortals.

"It was an opportunity the game could not afford to miss and the Immortals now reflect the full history of rugby league - from 1908 to the present.”

It was a chance for rugby league to be proud of its past and its present.