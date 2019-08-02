From Bundy to Florence: Designer's new launch

QUEENSLAND INSPIRED: Keely Green and Amanda Ferragamo are excited to unveil their first Australian inspired collection, which was photographed at Green's Bundaberg homestead.

FOLLOWING her successful career in property development in Bundaberg, Keeley Green moved to Florence to complete her master's degree in interior design.

The interior designer then joined forces with Amanda Ferragamo to create a luxury wallpaper and fabric brand and the creative duo are gearing up for the first Australian design launch.

After Ms Green immigrated to Australia at the young age of 13 and despite travelling all over the world since, Bundy will always have a special place in her heart.

"I have owned my homestead in Bundaberg for about 10 years now,” she said.

"Ordinarily, photo shoots would take place in Europe and Italy, but because this is an Australian collection, we decided my homestead was the perfect place and environment.”

Ms Green says the inspiration for this collection came from Queensland's beautiful and natural elements.

"I sent Amanda images of Australia and all the things that I love about the country and the Daintree area is something that I have always really loved,” she said.

"Then Amanda hand drew and sketched all of the pictures, so this design shows banana palms, pandanus and birds that are to the native Daintree rainforest.

"We have really tried to capture the feeling and romance of Australian history.”

The collection will showcase elegant textiles in a weave and Daintree style and wallpapers, which are produced in the United Kingdom.

Ms Green said the designs, which are available in four different colourways, will launch internationally in September and later in the year for Australia.

Despite her design studio projects keeping her busy, Ms Green is also in the process of planning the future for her beautiful homestead property.

"I'm trying to work out whether I do want to put it on the market or turn it into a BnB, but either way I will be doing it up,” she said.

"It's a really difficult decision, because I do really love it here and although I have relocated, the rest of my family is still based in Bundaberg.

"I still and always will hold a connection with Bundaberg, so if I do end up selling, I will most likely buy a smaller property here.”

The Australian collection will be launched later this year and can be sourced by contacting Keeley Green Interior Design, by emailing enquiries@keeleygreendesign.com, or calling the Brisbane office on 3122 7458.

For more information, visit keeleygreendesign.com.