FROM BUNDY TO BANGKOK: Local talent on international stage

BANGKOK BOUND: Bundy girl Alice Litzow will represent Australia in the Miss Tourism Queen International pageant in Bangkok, Thailand later this month.

BANGKOK BOUND: Bundy girl Alice Litzow will represent Australia in the Miss Tourism Queen International pageant in Bangkok, Thailand later this month. CONTIBUTED

IN THE modern world of social media it can seem like fitness models are at every turn, but local talent Alice Litzow is taking Bundaberg to Bangkok and will do it in Aussie style.

Ms Litzow was hand picked to represent Australia in the 2018 Miss Tourism Queen International Pageant where she will compete against 60 other ladies from 60 different countries from May 8 to 17.

"I'm a bit nervous at the moment," Ms Litzow said.

"I'm still waiting on my dresses and national costume to be made but once they're done I'll be more excited.

"My outfits are being made here in town by Church in the Wild on Barolin Street, who are great at what they do."

They 20-year-old was born and raised in Bundaberg and became involved in pageants just a few years ago.

"I entered into the Miss Galaxy competition on the Gold Coast in 2015 and have been hooked ever since," she said.

"I've since won the Face of Origin for both Queensland and Australia, and I've been doing a few bikini competitions as well."

INTERNATIONAL TALENT: Bundy girl Alice Litzow will represent Australia in the Miss Tourism Queen International pageant in Bangkok, Thailand later this month. CONTIBUTED

Her success in the Origin series won Ms Litzow this opportunity, which will be her first international pagent, and she is very excited for her first overseas experience in the sport.

"For the first couple of days we'll be doing appearances and sight seeing with sponsors, and then the competition will begin after that," she said.

"The pageant is made up of four different categories that are judged separately.

"There's the talent section with interviews, then evening wear, bikini and national costume judging, which are then totalled for a final score."

Ms Litzow is most excited to see her national costume which was designed with Australian wildlife in mind.

"It'll be made up of a snakeskin bodysuit with a skirt that has the county's outline, a fur trim and a feather headpiece."

INTERNATIONAL TALENT: Bundy girl Alice Litzow will represent Australia in the Miss Tourism Queen International pageant in Bangkok, Thailand later this month. CONTIBUTED

The talented contestant plans on wowing the judges with her impressive driving skills and background in go-kart racing.

"I've made a video where I'm driving the go-kart around the track and as it's playing I'll explain how the engine runs and what it feels like to be inside the vehicle," Ms Litzow said.

To prepare for the event Ms Litzow has been working hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle by going to the gym every day and eating well.

"I've also been practicing my walks and posing, which I learnt to do myself."