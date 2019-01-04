From big city to Rum city: Ex-Bundy man enjoys Uber drive

LOVE THE DRIVE: Ex-Bundy resident Tim Wilde loves being an Uber driver in Brisbane and has lent a hand in Bundaberg since the app launched last month.

LOVE THE DRIVE: Ex-Bundy resident Tim Wilde loves being an Uber driver in Brisbane and has lent a hand in Bundaberg since the app launched last month. TAHLIA STEHBENS

AN EX-Bundy resident and current Uber driver has urged locals to give the ridesharing service time to grow in the area.

Partnering with the company for about 18 months now, Brisbane's Tim Wilde has shared his views on being an Uber driver while doing a three-day stint in the Rum City.

He said residents should be patient.

SLOW GOING: Uber didn't have a fantastic launch in the region, with many customers struggling to book a driver. RITCHIE B. TONGO

"It's new to town, people are just starting to get the feel for it,” Mr Wilde said.

"As people here in Bundy become more familiar with Uber, they'll embrace it and in a year's time we'll look back on this and go 'well that was just a blip on the radar, Uber is now part of life here in Bundaberg'.

"Time and education will help out.”

He lived in Bundaberg for seven years, working as an office manager for an engineering consultancy firm, and married a woman who was from here before moving to Brisbane in 2016.

Now, Mr Wilde works for another firm in Brisbane and said he decided to become a part-time driver in May 2017, as it sounded like a lot of fun.

GET DRIVING: Uber is still looking for drivers in the Bundaberg area WILL OLIVER

"I was curious, and I've been doing it ever since,” he said.

"You never know with Uber driving, you can get a wide variety of customers and that's what I love.”

He said some of his customers weren't even living. Back in Brisbane, he had delivered stickers to a business, returned keys that had been left behind at a house to their rightful owner, and delivered a parcel to the Brisbane Airport from Yatala.

"There are businesses in Brisbane that use Uber for parcel deliveries because it's cheaper than using a courier,” he said.

Since the app's launch in five new regional locations, including Bundaberg and Gladstone, last month, it has taken time to gain momentum with many customers finding it difficult to find a nearby driver.

Mr Wilde said his advice for locals considering the job was to think hard about whether it was for them, noting that communication was an important element to the experience and the start up fee was rather substantial.

DON'T GIVE UP: Brisbane Uber driver Tim Wilde says Bundy should keep at it and be patient as the ridesharing app settles into the region. AAP Image - Joe Castro

"I think being able to talk with people and be able to communicate effectively with people is a key part of being an Uber driver because people are looking for that experience of being an Uber customer,” he said.

He spends between $500 to $700 a year on appropriate licensing and other requirements, but the expenses were well worth it.

He said it hadn't been very busy in Bundy during his short visit and that residents in the new locations may be deterred by their unfamiliarity with Uber and concerns over safety.

"We've all heard the odd bad-egg story that has come out of Uber in Brisbane and the southern states, but 99.9 percent of drivers are there to provide a service to the community.”

He said he enjoyed the flexibility of being able to work any time of the day, seven days a week with Uber, but the company had put measures in place to ensure drivers were not endangering themselves or their passengers.

Drivers can work for up to 12 hours in a day, but then must take up to an 8-hour break and the app won't function until that rest period is complete.

"They (Uber) emphasis to us drivers, safety, fatigue management, and making sure that you're fully alert and awake when you're Ubering,” he said.

Mr Wilde said he was excited when he heard Uber was coming to Bundy and encouraged more drivers to get onboard as he had loved his time in the business.

"You meet people from all over the world in this job, it is absolutely fantastic.”