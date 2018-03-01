Menu
MAKING A SPLASH: The Burnett River near Wallaville is still at a high level after recent rains in the region.
From 1.8mm to 266.8mm, this Feb has been wet, wet, wet

Mikayla Haupt
by
28th Feb 2018 5:38 PM

IF YOU'RE hoping to get to the beach this weekend, you're in luck.

The gloomy weather looks to be over with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting partly cloudy and sunny weather for the rest of the week.

Today, the bureau said flooding was no longer expected on the Burnett River at Mundubbera and Gayndah.

Rainfall totals between 1-8mm were recorded across the catchment in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday and no significant rainfall is expected for the next few days.

According to BoM, the Burnett River at Mundubbera is currently at 5.62 metres and falling, while river level rises are being recorded downstream of Paradise Dam but are expected to remain below minor flood levels.

BoM's records show 266.8mm of rain has fallen in the Bundaberg region for the month of February, a complete change from 2017's 1.8mm.

The highest daily rainfall was on February 22, when 81.4mm hit the Rum City.

Bucca still had water over the crossing this afternoon, however water had receded from the morning.

Mundubbera had several roads closed on Tuesday, but the North Burnett Regional Council had no current road closures at 5pm.

Temperatures are predicted to stay between 22 and 32 degrees for the rest of the week and into next week.

For more information on river levels and forecasts visit www.bom.gov.au.

Bundaberg News Mail
