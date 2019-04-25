From 1.5 to 35 tonnes a month, laundry a big success

CLEANED, folded and delivered, this Bundy business is creating a new image for employment in the region.

Having been operating for just over a year now, there's more than just laundry washing up at Impact Community Service's New Image Laundry Service.

They've also created more than a dozen jobs.

In a recent tour of Impact's facilities, the NewsMail saw first-hand the operation creating jobs for locals and a Bundy-based service otherwise outsourced to Hervey Bay.

The modern premises on Ingles Court has grown since it opened its doors last year, now cleaning linen from across the region.

Commercial manager Robert Henderson said they serviced motels, hospitality businesses, sporting clubs and aged care facilities from Bundaberg, Bargara, Childers and Gin Gin.

He said if a business has linen, they are there to help.

Since taking on the Friendly Society Private Hospital's washing, they have grown the business from processing just 1.5 tonnes to more than 35 tonnes a month.

He said prior to opening the closest commercial laundry service was in Hervey Bay, and they are still their competitors.

While having grown from a team of six or seven, the New Image Laundry Service now has 18 people working and as the business grows there will be room for more.

"Linen doesn't fold or iron itself,” he said.

Mr Henderson said they still had every ambition to grow and increased support from Bundaberg businesses was key.

He said not only was it helping their business, but the benefits had a flow-on effect, from the fuel they put in their trucks to their servicing, it all goes back to local businesses.

Mr Henderson said this was a wonderful service and with the help from other businesses in the region, would continue to grow.

For more information on the service, visit their Facebook page, newimagelaundry.com.au/ or phone 4152 6158.