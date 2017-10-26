Frightening Friday fun at RiverFeast Halloween party

GHOULISH GARB: Visitors to RiverFeast dressed to impress last year.

GET THE family together in your most spine-chilling costumes tomorrow night for RiverFeast's Halloween party.

Organiser Trudie Leigo said the night would be full of frightening festivities.

"RiverFeast will be transformed into completely spooky and frightening venue full of ghosts, goblins, bats and more,” she said.

"We go to a huge effort because we know just how much fun the night is for local families.”

Ms Leigo urged people to dress in their scariest outfits for the children's and adult costume competitions.

NO BONES ABOUT IT: Jess, Augustus and Brad Marsellos made for a terrifying trio.

"Hinkler Parties has donated gift vouchers for the best dressed child and adult so we want to see everyone go all out,” she said.

Food vendors are getting in the spooky spirit and will offer a range of Halloween-themed treats.

Entry is $2 and children under-12 are free.

The event kicks off at 4pm. RiverFeast is on Scotland St over East.