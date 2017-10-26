News

Frightening Friday fun at RiverFeast Halloween party

GHOULISH GARB: Visitors to RiverFeast dressed to impress last year.
GHOULISH GARB: Visitors to RiverFeast dressed to impress last year.
Ashley Clark
by

GET THE family together in your most spine-chilling costumes tomorrow night for RiverFeast's Halloween party.

Organiser Trudie Leigo said the night would be full of frightening festivities.

"RiverFeast will be transformed into completely spooky and frightening venue full of ghosts, goblins, bats and more,” she said.

"We go to a huge effort because we know just how much fun the night is for local families.”

Ms Leigo urged people to dress in their scariest outfits for the children's and adult costume competitions.

NO BONES ABOUT IT: Jess, Augustus and Brad Marsellos made for a terrifying trio.
NO BONES ABOUT IT: Jess, Augustus and Brad Marsellos made for a terrifying trio.

"Hinkler Parties has donated gift vouchers for the best dressed child and adult so we want to see everyone go all out,” she said.

Food vendors are getting in the spooky spirit and will offer a range of Halloween-themed treats.

Entry is $2 and children under-12 are free.

The event kicks off at 4pm. RiverFeast is on Scotland St over East.

Topics:  halloween riverfeast scary spooky

Bundaberg News Mail
Slasher finds mum's drug lab in the long grass

Slasher finds mum's drug lab in the long grass

FINGERPRINTS found on discarded drug lab gear stumbled on in long grass by a Bundaberg council mower slasher led police to local mum Megan McCabe.

'Sitting ducks': Development gets a big fat 'no' from locals

BIG FAT NO: Residents are saying they don't agree with a development application that would see a low density residential lot and a supermarket built.

Residents vote no to new proposed development.

Politician rises in Parliament to pay respects to trawler men

Floral tributes are seen at the Seventeen Seventy Headland, Gladstone. (AAP Image/Natalia Muszkat)

He thanked volunteers and emergency services for their dedication.

One stolen motorbike found, two still missing

THEFTS: Three bikes have been Bundaberg Outdoor Power Centre in the past fortnight.

Cops find stolen bike after tip-off from public

Local Partners