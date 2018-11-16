Frightening details revealed of alleged night-long road rage

NIGHT HORROR: Residents had a rude awakening at 1am on Monday morning when a car rammed into their house.

NIGHT HORROR: Residents had a rude awakening at 1am on Monday morning when a car rammed into their house. Trish Bowman

A ROCKHAMPTON court has heard frightening details of an alleged prolonged dangerous operation of motor vehicles by one accused, where police were driven at multiple times and a little girl's bedroom was targeted.

Brandon Jacob Brown, 21, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for a bail application after being charged in relation to a rampage throughout the region where cars were stolen, rammed, and police officers' and witnesses' lives were endangered as the accused drove vehicles at people, cars and a house.

Brandon Brown is charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three dangerous driving charges, six wilful damage offences, one count of fail to stop and one unlicenced driving charge.

He was charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three dangerous driving charges, six wilful damage offences, one count of failing to stop and one unlicensed driving charge.

Police objected to the bail application, saying witnesses continued to contact police, concerned about their welfare after the rampage night on November 11 and into the morning of November 12.

The court was told Brown had been drinking excessively since the death of his girlfriend in October, had expressed self- harm desires and mental health court liaison officers stated he required mental health intervention.

Magistrate Cameron Press, after reading out the allegations, feared Brown was too much of a risk to himself and others if released on bail at this point in time.

He said Brown could receive help in prison and once stabilised, a fresh bail application could be made.

"It is alleged the defendant has driven at a witness who has had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck," Mr Press said.

He said Brown then allegedly turned around, again attempted to hit the witness with the car and struck a gate post next to the witness.

Mr Press said the witness jumped on the bonnet of the vehicle and slightly injured his arm.

Later Brown allegedly drove a car at another witness outside the victim's home.

The court was told a neighbour yelled at Brown there was a child inside in an attempt to stop him driving at the house.

He then reversed and drove the vehicle at the neighbour, going across a footpath.

The neighbour yelled for his wife to grab their daughter from her room as Brown allegedly continued driving towards it.

Brown led police on a pursuit through Rockhampton streets, running a red light at the George/Fitzroy St intersection, entering the Yeppen roundabout on the wrong side of the road, drove at a police vehicle and swerved to ram it and did U-turns before turning towards new police vehicles.

"Police had to take evasive action to avoid collision," Mr Press commented.

Brown allegedly stopped 30cm from a police vehicle before backing up and turning in an attempt to ram into another car.

Brown's matters were adjourned until December 6.