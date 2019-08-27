Menu
Underground carpark at Grafton Shoppingworld
FRIGHTENING: Car becomes airborne in busy CBD carpark

Adam Hourigan
27th Aug 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
IN A frightening episode, two people were taken to hospital after they lost control and ran into a concrete wall at Grafton Shoppingworld.

According to Coffs/Clarence police, at around 8.15am Monday morning a driver in her 70's lost control of her silver Holden Vectra while parking in the underground carpark at Grafton Shoppingworld.

"The vehicle has accelerated, and hit the ramp which runs up to Duke Street and become airborne landing on the concrete divide between the carpark and the western side," Chief Inspector Joanna Reid said.

"The car has avoided numerous pylons and impacted with a concrete wall on the south side of the car park.

"It's estimated the car was travelling between 50-60km/h when it hit the wall, and then bounced 20m away."

The driver received minor lacerations to her lower right leg and received minor fracture to left upper arm.

The passenger, also believed to be in their 70's had a laceration to the rear of their head and possible back fracture.

They were taken to Grafton Base Hospital by ambulance, and investigations are continuing, with police believing a medical episode may be a possible cause.

