Friendship a lifesaver for lonely locals

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS: Co-ordinator Kaye Warner and members Jan, Annie and Jenny on a trip to Stradbroke Island. Contributed

MOVING to a new town is tough, especially when you have no friends or family around to support you.

For Bundaberg Circle of Friendship group co-ordinator Kaye Warner, making people feel happy and welcome in the community is all she wants to do.

"If I can make one person happy, then it makes me happy,” Ms Warner said.

"I like to see people have a laugh and a good time.”

Kaye has co-ordinated weekly activities, meet-ups and day trips for the local over 55s friendship group for the past four years - and says the social group has made a difference in many members' lives.

"You don't realise how many lonely people there are until they come to the group,” she said.

"A lot of people have said the group has saved their life - because they were sitting at home staring at walls and now have met many new friends.

"It is just a really wonderful group of people that get together and have made friends. I would love it even if I wasn't running it.”

Group member Annelies Vullers says she feels more at home in Bundaberg than her hometown of Melbourne because of the group.

"If not for Circle of Friends I would know nobody in Bundy,” Ms Vullers said.

"I had no friends or family when I first came here. Over the years I have gotten to know so many people.

"Everyone is welcome no matter who you are, what you belong to or what you do.”

Ms Vullers said Kaye worked very hard to keep the meet-ups schedule exciting for members.

"Everyone appreciates her for the work she puts in, because she makes the bookings and everything,” she said.

"She does a tremendous amount of work for the group as a whole.”

Along with general outings and trips, the group celebrates Christmas, Australia Day and group members' birthdays.

Those interested in attending a meet-up with the group can call Kaye Warner on 4151 7315.