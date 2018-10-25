Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer trolls UK cops after beer theft
‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer trolls UK cops after beer theft
Offbeat

‘Friends’ star trolls UK cops after beer theft

25th Oct 2018 9:53 AM

"Friends" star David Schwimmer swears he isn't wanted for a beer-napping in the UK.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me," Schwimmer wrote Wednesday in an Instagram video trolling fans and British cops on the hunt for a beer thief who shares an uncanny resemblance to the '90s TV star.

"As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

In the grainy, surveillance-esque video, Schwimmer is seen shuffling down a city bodega beer aisle suspiciously clutching a case of silver tall cans as he hustles out of the camera's view. Much like his British doppelganger, he's dressed in all black and glances up at the camera before traipsing out of the store.

The playful response video comes a day after Blackpool police posted a security camera screen grab of a suspected beer thief on Facebook, sparking an international joke due to the thief's resemblance to Schwimmer.

The Facebook post was flooded with more than 150,000 comments from fans across the pond and back.

Schwimmer's video has been viewed nearly 300,000 times.

blackpool david schwimmer editors picks friends police

Top Stories

    Killer denies Bundy murder, admits he'd lie even if he did it

    premium_icon Killer denies Bundy murder, admits he'd lie even if he did it...

    Crime "WE JUST want the words 'I'm sorry' to our family."; That was the plea murdered Bryan Hodgkinson's sister made at the conclusion of today's coronial inquest.

    PARVOVIRUS: Pound dogs sent home after another outbreak

    premium_icon PARVOVIRUS: Pound dogs sent home after another outbreak

    News A new case of parvovirus has seen impounded dogs returned to owners

    Bundy forecast 50mm rain brings relief from big temperatures

    Bundy forecast 50mm rain brings relief from big temperatures

    Weather Bundy is set to get some rain early next week

    • 25th Oct 2018 9:51 AM
    HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    premium_icon HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    Health A recent study found eating organic food reduced the risk of cancer

    Local Partners