Friends mourn ’amazing firefighter’ after truck crash

Brad Fox, 33, died in a car crash near Caboolture on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook, Brad Fox

THE MAN who died in a truck crash at Moreton Bay on Wednesday has been identified as an active, passionate rural firefighter and a father of five.

Brad Fox, 33, joined the Narangba Rural Fire Brigade (RFB) in 2003 and was a member of the Delaneys Creek RFB since 2016.

Mr Fox was in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes truck when it veered off Ziviani Rd in Wamuran about 4.30pm.

Police said the truck crashed into a water drain before rolling onto the passenger side, hitting a power pole.

Friends and family have voiced their shock at Mr Fox's passing on social media.

Ashley Walsh wrote online: "You have left us way too soon, time for you to have a scotch with our old boys up above".

"I fought beside Brad on the fire ground multiple times. He's a great mate and an amazing firefighter," Skye McRae wrote on Facebook.

Last year, Mr Fox was elected last year to the deputy group officer for the Caboolture RFB and was also appointed to the position of rural support officer in the Brisbane Region.

He is survived by his wife, Kylie Fox, and their five children.

The 50-year-old truck driver was taken to Royal Brisbane Women's hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.