Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Compared with Carla Thursday's youthful late-night-drive track debut single Paper Cut, NYE is a one-mic-one-take alt-pop ballad drawing heavily on inspiration from the idea “friends you can’t keep up with.”
Compared with Carla Thursday's youthful late-night-drive track debut single Paper Cut, NYE is a one-mic-one-take alt-pop ballad drawing heavily on inspiration from the idea “friends you can’t keep up with.”
Entertainment

How friends inspired a heartfelt song by an upcoming singer

by Luci Lenarduzzi
10th Dec 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NYE is the second single by Ipswich songwriter Carla Thursday.

Compared with her youthful late-night-drive track debut single Paper Cut, NYE is a one-mic-one-take alt-pop ballad drawing heavily on inspiration from the idea "friends you can't keep up with."

Thursday remembers writing the song around Christmas, when she was in an online writing group, I Heart Songwriting Club, and was given the theme "Christmas tradition".

She decided against the theme and wrote about how every New Year's Eve her friends "try to get together".

"When you grow into adulthood, finding the time to see or connect with your friends can be hard, life just gets in the way sometimes," she said.

Thursday's track draws on the guilt you feel when you miss a friend's birthday, or you don't call them back because you're busy. It is relatable.

"It was an apology…a reminder," Thursday said.

"I was surprised how the song turned out, it made my best friend cry."

Thursday said she wanted a song that was "meant to sound live and nostalgic," something that sounded like you're playing the piano in your living room.

It had to be "intimate, minimally produced, raw and authentic", she said.

The track transports you through the history of your friendships, reminding you of their value and how you should make time for them.

Carla Thursday's NYE is a "honest, heartfelt, and intimate" second single, which is to be released December 19 - before New Year's Eve.

carla thursday editors picks entertainment musician singer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CUTE PHOTOS! Twin calves a glimmer of hope from drought

        premium_icon CUTE PHOTOS! Twin calves a glimmer of hope from drought

        Rural What's better than one baby cow? Two baby cows. Farmer Bindi Branch celebrates rare birth of twin calves.

        Residents urged to protect households this Christmas

        premium_icon Residents urged to protect households this Christmas

        News With nearly 300 cases of unlawful entry reported since December last year Sure...

        Big read: What you need to know about Paradise Dam

        premium_icon Big read: What you need to know about Paradise Dam

        News THE difference between an inquiry and a Building Queensland report into Paradise...

        Bundy business owner fined for cutting ankle monitor

        premium_icon Bundy business owner fined for cutting ankle monitor

        Crime A MAN has been served a hefty fine after he damaged a device that was monitoring...