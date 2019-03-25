FRIENDS GET MEDALS: Duo have state success

BRONZED AUSSIES: Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club's Xavier Ulbl and Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving club's Cohen Palmer with their bronze medals from the recent state junior surf lifesaving championships at Burleigh Heads.

SURF LIFESAVING: Bundaberg's Xavier Ulbl and Cohen Palmer are good friends who like nothing more than beating each other in sport.

But for both of them the determination to be number one is leading to the duo to become among the best in the state.

Ulbl and Palmer returned from the recent state junior surf lifesaving championships with a bronze each in the under-11 competition.

Palmer, from Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving club, won bronze in the under-11 beach flags and Ulbl from the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club won bronze in the under-11 beach sprints.

Both finished in the top three in each event out of more than 60 competitors.

"I had to go through heats, quarters, semis and then a final,” Ulbl said.

"Some of them were twice my size (in height). I just had to keep pushing on (to beat them).”

Ulbl didn't realise he had won a medal until after the race.

"I was amazed, I thought I came fourth,” he said.

"Then they gave me the medallion thing and I was just so happy.”

Ulblbeat Palmer during the sprints competition but the St Luke's Anglican School student got his revenge in the beach flags.

He was able to get to the final, among the top four kids, before winning his way through the first knockout to claim a medal.

Palmer was then eliminated before the gold medal contest.

"There was 67 kids and we did like six heats,” he said.

"When I was in the top three I was quite happy.”

The duo might like to beat each other but only when they have to.

Ulbl and Palmer were trying to avoid each other during the flag event to make sure both made the finals.

But it didn't work on this occasion.

"We tried to stay away from each other,” Ulbl said.

"We normally want to go for different flags.

"Sometimes if it is just us and another person we cut them off.”

Both reveal that battling each other inspires them to do well.

"In the sprint, when he (Palmer) is next to me, I push myself to get in front of him,” Ulbl said.

Both have now swapped their surf lifesaving caps for football boots to play for the United Park Eagles in the Football Bundaberg junior competition this winter.

They played in under-12 competition last Saturday in their first match.

"This is our first year for UPE, we'll see how it goes,” Ulbl said.

"I just want to get better, have some fun and score some goals,” Palmer said.

They thanked their parents and coaches for their help.