FRIENDS FOREVER: Readers give shout-outs to their besties

Chloe Keirnan: Shaylea Small is always there no matter what! I'm forever grateful for her.

Chloe Keirnan: Shaylea Small is always there no matter what! I'm forever grateful for her. Contributed

FRIENDS. They're there through thick and thin.

We asked locals to share their shout-outs to their good friends and received a fantastic response.

Shannon Hall Felecity Rachel. To the moon and back these girls have been there for me through some of the toughest times in my life. I wouldn't have been able to get through it without them. They have made me stronger and more independent then I thought I could ever be. They have taught me how to feel self worth, love and mostly how to enjoy life. I love you both so much.

Rachael Haworth: Natalie Loch, the most thoughtful, kind hearted and amazing friend. Contributed

Casey Casey Emily Jane, even through the new distancing restrictions she has had hampers of goodies delivered. You're an amazing woman Em, the boys and I are so lucky to have you.

Liane Holt Ward Carol Watson is one in a million good friend. She is caring, loving, strong willed person, hard worker. You can always count on her.

Jessi Sheehy: Sarah Vicenzotti thanks for always being there for me although so far away. Contributed

Skye Maree Selena Nicole. She goes above and beyond for me and my children, and I'm super grateful for all she does for us and everyone else, there's not a day that goes by that she isn't trying too help someone. She never fails to please anyone and I'm so thankful. She's my best friend from long ago and shes my mum as well! Love you best friend!

Kris N Scott Ferguson Kath, one of a kind. The most beautiful, caring, genuine friend anyone could ask for. Always checking in, is there through the darkest days, can sense when you're having a bad day. Nothing is ever too much, truly my saving grace.

Kris Nelson Casey Fletcher and Melissa Rogers have been there for every up and down I've had since I've met them both. They're the type of people that would help you out if you needed it.

Brittany Price: Chantelle Nowland, can always count on you. Contributed

Emily May Coonan Simone Dunn words cant explain how grateful I am for her. She has been there for me from day for, when I found out I was pregnant, throw my pregnancy and even after. She also is the most down to earth person I know.

Jolene Belford Georgia Burgess, Rohanna Meier... I love you girls soooooooo much... you are my soul sisters... I am so glad that I was blessed with you in my life!

Jasmine Snell Kira Hamo, always been there for me and would jump through hoops if I ever needed her, life may get busy but she knows how much she means to me.

Melissa Luke-de Git: Aims Louise. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you and the crazy clan x Contributed

Kelly O'Farrell Brendon! I cannot even begin to imagine my life without you. You are truly amazing.

Evette Moran Kristee-Ann 'Kit' Tucker, 20 odd years and counting... love, love, love this girl!

TJ Hebbard Kate Sobczak, thank you for always being there for me.

Melissa Jane: Bianca Kennedy, this woman is one of my best friends through all we have both been through, we always come out stronger then before ... six years and counting. Contributed

Jody Griffiths Linda Baker and Lee-ann Higgins hope you ladies are coping ok. I miss our get-togethers xo

Jade Anderson Kimberley Mclean, the best friend a person could wish for.

Madeline New: My longest best friend, would be lost completely without you, Sarah-Jane Carter. Contributed

Carolyn Holdsworth Heather Hendrie is the best bestie anyone could wish for xxxx.

Jess Staardust Beth Gapes I'd be lost without you.

Megan Cranston Katie Owen I'm not giving you a sappy post tho haha.

Trish Smith: Sheree Banks my dearest friend in the world, 30-plus years. Couldn't ask for a more beautiful friend xox. Contributed

Sophie Hess Thea Williams, Courtney Burton thick, thin and everything in between.

Kylie Ann Zoe Cornford, Kim Meissner, Kerrie Ainsworth, Bec Loveday, love you all.

Kate Rhianna Thomas Symone Powell, forever and always.

Jackie Marshall: Kirst Ryan my best friend, my everything. Been through everything with me, through all highs and lows and now our kids get to grow up together seeing our love! Contributed

Kailah Ann Jayde Sophie Natalia Lacey, thick and thin, I love you.

Jasmine Mcgowan Belinda Mcgowan, Helga McGowan, love yous.

Toni Hines: Laura Smith, everyone needs a Laura. She is beautiful, loyal, and so uplifting. I would be lost without her. She is so motivated, inspirational and absolutely amazing. She is everything I wish I could be. Contributed

Kyeisha Louise Madden Tori Moras love your forever and a day. Has been through thick and thin, will be 20 years in June and still going strong. Telysha Lewis love you gf forever and a day (my daughter's godmother). You have been there through everything, appreciate everything you do for me and Kylah (we love you Aunty Leasha).

Christine Pratt Trudie you're my girl. I can't imagine going through. Well anything without you. Love ya.

Emma Payne Natina Ekert thick and thin.

Natalie Loch: Rachael Haworth. Since the day we met she's always been there for me. At my baby shower we had only recently met and she still organised the cake and made the most beautiful dream catcher which we still have displayed. At my wedding when things were going wrong she kept me smiling. When my daughter was in hospital she went and brought us supplies. There's so many other things I could write. Rach is honestly one of the most wonderful, hand working, kind hearted and strongest mums I know. I'm so lucky to call her my best friend. Contributed

Meghan Trail Lisa Dionysius good mate in the good and by your side in hospital.

Mitchell Witt Shauna Scutts, TJ Smith, I just love you guys, I ain't gonna lie.

Julia Luigina Louise Stone-Schmidt I love you sista.

Donna Thompson Joan Thompson, Tracy Edgerton, Kara Clark, Alison Colville. How lucky I am to have four amazing women to call besties.

Treeny Linnenlucke: My hunni Aleisha Taylor. Contributed

Nikki Buchbach Nikkie Hall xo.

Steph Murphy-Kelly Sandy Symonds is always there for me when I need her. She's such a strong amazing and beautiful person. Love you long time.

Kylie Campbell Bianca Thorpe. Even when ya break things.

Peta Vanlieshout Hayley Scott, Reece Jorgensen. Am so grateful for these two.

Hayley Morris Barbara Beaton. She's been there through my darkest hours and my brightest days. I wouldn't be who I am today without her. I love you B1.