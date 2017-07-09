Friends defraud Kmart with dodgy refunds

KMART CON: Daniel Clarke and Latecha Norman got refunds for items they hadn't bought.

FRIENDS Daniel Clarke and Latecha Norman tried to pull a swifty at Kmart Bundaberg store to get money.

But both got a wash down in Bundaberg Magistrates Court when they pleaded guilty to committing fraud on June 14.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said the pair got a bathmat and three towels inside the store and used a docket to return them and claim $42. He said Norman told police she needed money to help her sister move to Bundy.

Clarke and Norman were each fined $200. Convictions were not recorded.