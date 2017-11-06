News

Friends catch up after 50 years apart

Marysia Wachtel, Karen Schnabel, Patricia Stevens, Jo McKitrick and Meryl Johnson.
Marysia Wachtel, Karen Schnabel, Patricia Stevens, Jo McKitrick and Meryl Johnson. Paul Donaldson BUN041117ANV6
by Jay Fielding

MARY Peckett caught up with seven friends she hadn't seen in 50 years during the weekend.

She was the co-orgainser of the Loyola College Year 10 Class of 1967 50-Year Reunion.

Mrs Peckett, nee Scolaro, said the weekend had been "just magical”.

She said one attendee had commented that it was though the school friends had never been apart and had "just picked up from 50 years ago”.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The group saw a fair bit of the region, enjoying drinks on the deck at Bargara Golf Club on Saturday afternoon before dinner at H20 Bar and Grill.

On Sunday, they received a "special blessing” at mass at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church before brunch at the Spotted Dog.

Loyola College (St Patrick's High School) was Bundaberg's girls Catholic high school until the 1980s, when it merged with the Christian Brothers boys school to become Shalom College.

Bundaberg News Mail

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Why your water tastes like it's from a swamp

Why your water tastes like it's from a swamp

RESIDENTS have turned off the taps and moved towards bottled water, claiming their supply has become "swamp water”.

New gelato shop for Bundy to give out 100 free scoops

Esther Wong holds up a fun gelato flavour at the chain's Toowoomba store.

Chain to open its 43rd store in Australia

Rain, rain go away for Bundy's Melbourne Cup day

The Mary Hassam trained Come By Often is one of the favourites for race five over 1380m today.

Hopes for clear skies

LNP coy on future of popular works program

PLEDGE: Deputy LNP leader Deb Frecklington says the party will reinstate the Royalties for Regions program if elected on November 25.

The program is the top election wish for Queensland councils.

Local Partners