Friends catch up after 50 years apart

MARY Peckett caught up with seven friends she hadn't seen in 50 years during the weekend.

She was the co-orgainser of the Loyola College Year 10 Class of 1967 50-Year Reunion.

Mrs Peckett, nee Scolaro, said the weekend had been "just magical”.

She said one attendee had commented that it was though the school friends had never been apart and had "just picked up from 50 years ago”.

The group saw a fair bit of the region, enjoying drinks on the deck at Bargara Golf Club on Saturday afternoon before dinner at H20 Bar and Grill.

On Sunday, they received a "special blessing” at mass at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church before brunch at the Spotted Dog.

Loyola College (St Patrick's High School) was Bundaberg's girls Catholic high school until the 1980s, when it merged with the Christian Brothers boys school to become Shalom College.