Friends and family gather to farewell Nobby

Emma Reid
| 24th Mar 2017 5:19 PM
LAYING PETALS: Friends and family pay respects to Arthur Nobby Clark at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.
LAYING PETALS: Friends and family pay respects to Arthur Nobby Clark at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.

LIVING to the ripe old age of 92, Arthur "Nobby' Clark had a life of adventure and the friendships he made was seen at his funeral.

The famed wood carver passed away peacefully on Tuesday at Gracehaven.

He left behind wife Betty, three sons Ian, Terry and Ray, along with a lot of fond memories.

The room at Branyan Gardens was full of eyes reflecting on times they had shared with the Bundaberg artist.

 

WOOD CRAFTSMAN: Renowned local artist Arthur Henry Clark AKA Nobby. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail
WOOD CRAFTSMAN: Renowned local artist Arthur Henry Clark AKA Nobby.

The eulogy described Nobby as everyone's mate, a go-getter and someone who had strong family ties.

It told the love story of when Nobby first laid eyes on "Betty the barmaid", some 70 years ago.

 

LAYING PETALS: Friends and family pay respects to Arthur Nobby Clark at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.
LAYING PETALS: Friends and family pay respects to Arthur Nobby Clark at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.

His romance with Betty the publican's daughter started then and there in Blandford, and only grew strong as each year passed.

Along with family and friends, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett attended the service.

 

SERVICEMAN: Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch Member Mick Lay conducts the RSL Poppy Tribute for Arthur Nobby Clark at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.
SERVICEMAN: Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch Member Mick Lay conducts the RSL Poppy Tribute for Arthur Nobby Clark at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.

Mr Bennett said Nobby was his dear friend and would be sorely missed by the whole of the community.

"Nobby was an incredibly talented, accomplished artist and true gentleman," he said.

 

LAID TO REST: The Ceremony to celebrate the life of Arthur Nobby Clark was held at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.
LAID TO REST: The Ceremony to celebrate the life of Arthur Nobby Clark was held at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.

"He was such an inspiration to many, myself included. I was personally privileged to get to know this wonderful man later on in his life, and he fast became my mentor.

"His legacy will live on in his magnificent sculptures."

 

Cr Dempsey agreed, saying Nobby was one of the truly gifted craftsmen of the Bundaberg region with a talent for woodwork that must rank him in the top echelon among his peers.

"His passing takes from us a creative mind and amazingly creative hands," he said.

 

Arthur "Nobby" Clark visits the PARAS Unit at Bundaberg Hospital to see where his sculptured pieces have been hung for all to enjoy in the communal dining area. Photo Contributed
Arthur "Nobby" Clark visits the PARAS Unit at Bundaberg Hospital to see where his sculptured pieces have been hung for all to enjoy in the communal dining area.

"It's not everyone who can leave this life with a magnificent endowment, a lasting gift that will remain his legacy to the community for decades to come."

Cr Dempsey said he was fortunate to speak with Nobby a few times in the months prior to his passing.

"I was happy we spoke of his masterful nautical representations created through Denizens of the Deep," he said.

 

REMEMBERING: Friends and family share stories about Arthur Nobby Clark at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.
REMEMBERING: Friends and family share stories about Arthur Nobby Clark at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.

"It is a well-known fact that Nobby, and quite a number of his supporters, wanted a fitting home where this amazing work can be properly displayed for public appreciation.

"I was happy to have these discussions with Nobby and his family and I have written to the State Government to hopefully incorporate Nobby's work in a new facility being designed in conjunction with improvements to the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

"I think it only fitting that the rest of the world can also enjoy Nobby Clark's masterpieces."

 

COMFORTING: Friends and family support each other after farewelling Arthur Nobby Clark at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.
COMFORTING: Friends and family support each other after farewelling Arthur Nobby Clark at Branyan Gardens in Bundaberg.

Close friend Bob Terkelsen spent years with Nobby campaigning to have the sculpture moved somewhere significant for all to see.

He became emotional to hear future plans to move the work from the Bargara Council Chambers, where no one could see it, would finally take place.

He only wished it was done in Nobby's lifetime.

The service was closed with the tolling of the bell to mark the end of Nobby's voyage and final watch.

Topics:  arthur clark artist bob terkelsen bundaberg denizens of the deep funeral jack dempsey nobby nobby clark stephen bennett wood carving

