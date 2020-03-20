Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Friendlies staff Margaret Philip, Wendy Augutis, Riley Castelli and Dr Phil Gordon.
Friendlies staff Margaret Philip, Wendy Augutis, Riley Castelli and Dr Phil Gordon.
News

Friendlies wins prestigious award

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
20th Mar 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first rule of medicine is ‘first do no harm’ and Friendly Society Private Hospital has been acknowledged for creating a Zero Harm program aiming to do that.

Friendlies was the inaugural winner of the Australian Private Hospitals Association’s awards for excellence for comprehensive care.

The Zero Harm initiative is a cultural change program aimed at hardwiring a culture of accountability across the hospital by focusing on strategic and operational goals that strive for zero harm of patients and improving quality of care.

The program involves all staff, regardless of position, working towards an agreed set of common goals, allowing for measurement and monitoring of successes and areas of improvement.

APHA CEO Michael Roff said the program was another example of private hospitals engaging with staff, patients, carers and families to achieve positive patient outcomes.

He said Friendlies hospital has achieved a change in culture that engages with staff and patients in the delivery of care and improving communication so patients experience excellent comprehensive care.

“As the hospital measures its results, it also acknowledges and celebrates its success, which serves to engage and motivate staff and reward them for their focus and effort,” Mr Roff said.

“Private hospitals are able to respond directly to the needs of their community.

“This example of the Friendlies creates a personalised model of care, with patients at the centre of care.”

bundaberg excellence awards friendlies friendly society private hospital bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Abuse towards health care workers won’t be tolerated at clinics

        premium_icon Abuse towards health care workers won’t be tolerated at...

        News PATIENCE is a virtue, and one which health care workers across the region are urging patients to show throughout this crisis.

        • 20th Mar 2020 5:20 PM
        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions

        Purple hero uses her strong suit for epilepsy

        premium_icon Purple hero uses her strong suit for epilepsy

        News AFTER living with epilepsy for most of her life, one Bundy local armed with a paint...

        Bundy Meals on Wheels moves to clear up misinformation

        premium_icon Bundy Meals on Wheels moves to clear up misinformation

        News MEALS on Wheels is open and still delivering meals across the region.