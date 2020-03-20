Friendlies wins prestigious award

THE first rule of medicine is ‘first do no harm’ and Friendly Society Private Hospital has been acknowledged for creating a Zero Harm program aiming to do that.

Friendlies was the inaugural winner of the Australian Private Hospitals Association’s awards for excellence for comprehensive care.

The Zero Harm initiative is a cultural change program aimed at hardwiring a culture of accountability across the hospital by focusing on strategic and operational goals that strive for zero harm of patients and improving quality of care.

The program involves all staff, regardless of position, working towards an agreed set of common goals, allowing for measurement and monitoring of successes and areas of improvement.

APHA CEO Michael Roff said the program was another example of private hospitals engaging with staff, patients, carers and families to achieve positive patient outcomes.

He said Friendlies hospital has achieved a change in culture that engages with staff and patients in the delivery of care and improving communication so patients experience excellent comprehensive care.

“As the hospital measures its results, it also acknowledges and celebrates its success, which serves to engage and motivate staff and reward them for their focus and effort,” Mr Roff said.

“Private hospitals are able to respond directly to the needs of their community.

“This example of the Friendlies creates a personalised model of care, with patients at the centre of care.”