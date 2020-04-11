Menu
Friendly Society Pharmacy
Friendlies offer free home delivery service

11th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
BRINGING pharmaceutical needs to your door, the Friendly Society Pharmacy is offering free home deliveries for some customers.

With authorities urging the community to stay home unless attending to essential matters as a means to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the vulnerable residents within the community, this service is extended to those who have been advised by a medical practitioner to self-isolate, for confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Customers aged 70 years or older, identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and are aged over 50, people with chronic health conditions or who are immunocompromised and parents with new babies or people who are pregnant can also access the home delivery service.

The hospital states this service has also been offered to customers who meet the current national triage protocol criteria for suspected COVID-19 infection after consultation with either the national or state COVID-19 hotline, a registered medical or nursing practitioner or COVID-19 trained health clinic triage staff.

As part of the conditions for the service, customers must hold a current Medicare Card.

The hospital’s website states one free delivery per month must include one PBS/RPBS prescription item. Larger medical equipment not included in free delivery.

Other items that can be delivered together with medication include skincare products, cosmetics, gifts and home health equipment.

For more information or to place an order phone 4154 0540.

