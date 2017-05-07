Friendlies Hospital $26 million expansion in the pipeline

BUNDABERG'S Friendly Society Private Hospital is planning for a $26 million expansion in the next couple of years which includes improvements to the hospital's cardiac facilities.

Friendly Society Private Hospital Chairman Les Hancock said the expansion was still in the early planning stages and involves the replacement of the Cath Lab, which has a lifespan of around 10 years with the current lab set to turn five in November.

It is the only Cath Lab (public or private), also known as the Cardiac Investigations Unit, between the Sunshine Coast and Townsville.

The plans also include a significant increase in the size of the hospital.

More details are expected in the coming months.