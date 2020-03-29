Friendlies CEO issues open letter after government ban

THE Friendly Society Private Hospital CEO has issued an open letter after the government declared a ban on elective surgeries as the nation gears up to fight Covid-19.

Alan Cooper likened the hospital's resilience in this disaster to the situation in the 2013 floods.

"The Friendly Society Private Hospital and Pharmacies have long been respected community assets," he said.

"We are determined more than ever to remain open for business for those in our community who are not well.

"We were there for you during the floods of 2013 and we will do all in our power to be there for you during this unprecedented social crisis."

Mr Cooper said the hospital had been working with developing guidelines.

Friendly Society Private Hospital. Mike Knott BUN130117FRIENDLY9

"We are working within the evolving guidelines from federal, state and local authorities to continue to provide the essential medical services," he said.

"Our surgical, medical, pharmacy and emergency services are still fully operational and here for you. Our hospital remains clean of any Covid-19 cases.

"Our team of highly-skilled medical and nursing professionals are here to provide the care you need at our hospital. We want to assure you that these services will continue during this difficult period to the extent we are permitted by law and have modified how we do business accordingly to add further protection to you and your family."

Mr Cooper said the safety of the community was always the priority.

"We will continue to share information about our services as this pandemic unfolds and at no time will we continue a service if it is deemed unsafe," he said.

"All staff and visitors are now required to follow the strict measures we have put in place within the hospital as listed."

Mr Cooper thanked locals for their "anticipated support".

Bundaberg's other private hospital, the Mater Misericordiae Hospital Bundaberg, could not be reached for comment today.

