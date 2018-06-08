Friendlies calls for stories and pics as they look into past

AT THE READY: Friendly Society Private Hospital staff from early on its establishment.

BUNDABERG 1919 - only a couple of years a city, a settlement of about nine thousand people, and its medical facilities stretched by the needs of men returning from the Great War with both physical and psychological injuries.

It was this combination that led to the establishment of the Friendly Society Private Hospital and Friendly Society Pharmacy.

Now, almost 100 years later, the hospital has decided to dig up its history .

CEO Alan Cooper said the hospital had grown to house 143 beds and six operating theatres, with plans to expand services, including the emergency department.

Hospital Circa 1978-84

To mark the centenary of the pharmacy in 2020, and the 75th anniversary of the hospital in 2021, The Friendlies has embarked on a project to research, locate and display its history as a vital part of the Bundaberg community.

There are hundreds of people in Bundaberg and surrounding communities who have memories of the Friendlies and stories to tell, Mr Cooper said.

Oral historian Ross Peddlesden is looking for everyone with a Friendlies story to tell, or perhaps some old photographs to share, to begin to flesh out and bring alive the story of this vibrant Bundaberg not-for-profit organisation.

Bourbong Street Premises

What they already know is this.

In October 1919 a group of like-minded men, mostly representing the lodges, met to try to make improvements to the city's health facilities.

Their idea was to pool the resources available to the lodges to create new facilities, and thus the Bundaberg Friendly Society Medical Institute was born.

Hospital 1990s

It began with the princely sum of 10 pounds and 10 shillings, plus an annual levy of two shillings and sixpence per member.

By the following year the first Friendly Society Pharmacy was established in Bourbong St, which continues to serve the community today.

In 1946 the institute purchased St Vincent's Hospital in Crofton St, which has grown into the important and still-expanding Friendly Society Private Hospital we know today.

Photo 3 - 36 Quay Street Building

But if you stand in the right place in Crofton St and know what to look for, you can still see the roofline of the old Queenslander that housed St Vincent's.

Every story, no matter how brief or seemingly trivial, is important to bring the detail and colour of the Friendlies story to life. The history discovered will be proudly displayed within the hospital and some of the best stories will be made into digital stories which will be used online.

The project is set to be completed by November.

Phone the hospital on 4331 1036 or Ross on 0417 603110 or email ross@fieldofdreamsmedia.com.