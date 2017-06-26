'Friend' sets fire to neighbour's house

FRIENDSHIP between mates Curtis Olliver and Tim Flynn shattered soon after Olliver moved in next door.

A week later the men were fighting on the front lawn and Olliver lit fires at Mr Flynn's home, smashed his windows, even throwing a candelabra through the glass.

As a result Olliver was arrested and went before the District Court in Bundaberg where he pleaded guilty to attempted arson, and causing wilful damage on March 13 at Gin Gin.

Olliver, 34, also pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing, drug driving, and obstructing/assaulting a police officer when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, the offences between December 2016 and March this year.

Crown prosecutor David Nardone said Olliver had stolen liquor in three incidents at the Gold Coast and was subject to a probation order at the time of the attempted arson.

Mr Nardone said Olliver smashed windows at the Gin Gin house and took a jerry can to ignite three fires around his neighbour's house.

The fires scorched the outer walls of the house while people were inside.

Queried by Judge Michael Shanahan on whether Olliver attempted to put the fires out, Mr Nardone said his neighbour described Olliver as carrying a hose "with a little bit of water dribbling out”.

"It does not suggest it was conduct consistent with dousing fires,” Mr Nardone said.

"Most concerning is the potential harm to property and to persons Olliver could have caused. He was intoxicated but he knew Mr Flynn was in the house at the time.”

Before the events Olliver was drinking with Mr Flynn at a hotel, then driven home by him.

At home Mr Flynn later told police he heard a thump and saw Olliver saying, "Ha ha, I just broke your back window”.

He thought he was joking then heard screaming and yelling, and saw Olliver tangled up in an awning over the veranda at his own house.

Olliver had verbally abused Mr Flynn's partner and both men began fighting. And Olliver was heard to say: "I'll burn your house down”.

She left in a car and Mr Flynn saw Olliver with a jerry can, heard a window smashing, smelt smoke and then saw a lot of smoke.

Defence barrister Kim Bryson said Olliver did drug diversion in 2016 and was New Zealand-born, moving to Australia with his mother and grandparents when young.

He was a renderer but in recent years worked as a landscaper on the Gold Coast and is a father of four children, another on the way.

"He was first introduced to cannabis by his mother at 12 years.

"He has had problems with alcohol,” Ms Bryson said.

Olliver was sentenced to 18 months jail for attempted arson, and six months jail for the wilful damage.

He was ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid community service work for obstruction of police.

Judge Shanahan ordered Olliver be released to supervised parole after serving four months, backdated to his arrest in March.