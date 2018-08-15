Friday welcomes hottest day this month

BEACH DAYS: Reader Ronda Portman shared this lovely photo of her granddaughters enjoying a winter's day on the beach at Bargara.

WARMER days should brighten moods with weather temperatures climbing to the highest this month on Friday.

Great news for outdoorsy folk as Bundy's forecast for the second half of the week welcomes sunny skies starting with a maximum of 25 degrees today.

The warm days will continue on with 27 degrees tomorrow and 29 degrees on Friday, the highest temperature for the month so far, before slightly dropping over the weekend with 28 and 27 degrees respectively.

The hottest day on record for the month of August was in 2009 when temperatures reached 31.1 degrees on August 30.

There isn't much chance of rain for the rest of the week with the highest chance being 20 per cent on Sunday.