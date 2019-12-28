Friday nights the popular choice for Bundy’s criminals

Theft has been the most popular crime committed in the Bundaberg region this year.

THEFT, excluding unlawful entry, has been listed as the most common crime committed in Bundaberg for 2019, closely followed by drug offences.

The Queensland Police Service Crime Map has highlighted the time of day, day of week and month that crimes were committed in the Bundaberg local government area over 2019.

The most popular time of day for a crime to be committed was 12am with 825 offences committed at the time over the year, where as the least popular time was 4am, when only 70 crimes were committed.

More crimes were committed on a Friday than any other day while Mondays were the least popular day for committing a crime.

According to the crime map, 744 offences were committed in February 2019, more than any other month in the year.

April, however, saw a drop in crime in comparison, with 547 offences committed.

As for the most common crimes, other theft, excluding unlawful entry, topped the chart with 1990 offences.

Drug offences came in second with 1283 for the year and third was good order offences with 906.

Overall, there were 7669 offences committed in 2019, slightly up from 2018 which had 7456 offences.