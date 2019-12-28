Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Theft has been the most popular crime committed in the Bundaberg region this year.
Theft has been the most popular crime committed in the Bundaberg region this year.
News

Friday nights the popular choice for Bundy’s criminals

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
28th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEFT, excluding unlawful entry, has been listed as the most common crime committed in Bundaberg for 2019, closely followed by drug offences.

The Queensland Police Service Crime Map has highlighted the time of day, day of week and month that crimes were committed in the Bundaberg local government area over 2019.

The most popular time of day for a crime to be committed was 12am with 825 offences committed at the time over the year, where as the least popular time was 4am, when only 70 crimes were committed.

More crimes were committed on a Friday than any other day while Mondays were the least popular day for committing a crime.

According to the crime map, 744 offences were committed in February 2019, more than any other month in the year.

April, however, saw a drop in crime in comparison, with 547 offences committed.

As for the most common crimes, other theft, excluding unlawful entry, topped the chart with 1990 offences.

Drug offences came in second with 1283 for the year and third was good order offences with 906.

Overall, there were 7669 offences committed in 2019, slightly up from 2018 which had 7456 offences.

crime map crime statistics drug offences queensland police services theft charges
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Should Bundaberg be placed on water restrictions?

        premium_icon Should Bundaberg be placed on water restrictions?

        News Should Bundaberg be on water restrictions? Two councillors have different opinions.

        Beaches in Bundy make ideal holiday

        premium_icon Beaches in Bundy make ideal holiday

        News As the holiday season heats up people around Queensland have flocked to Bundaberg...

        Paradise Dam technical report jargon explained by lecturer

        premium_icon Paradise Dam technical report jargon explained by lecturer

        News BUNDABERG CQUniversity engineering lecturer Ben Taylor offers his understanding of...

        Baby Willow was the perfect Christmas present for Peters family

        premium_icon Baby Willow was the perfect Christmas present for Peters...

        News A CHRISTMAS Eve birth was the perfect festive present for Bundaberg’s Peters...