Friday night drinks end in court

DRINK driver Timothy Andrew Morton admitted to prior drink-drive related offences when he went before a Bundaberg magistrate on a drink-driving charge.

Morton pleaded guilty to drink driving with an alcohol reading of 0.112 at Gin Gin on Friday, November 24. "I hadn't been drinking for quite some time,” Morton said.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Morton was intercepted at 8.55pm and told officers he'd been at the Gin Gin Hotel. She said Morton had prior offences including a drink-driving charge in 2012 with an alcohol reading of 0.135.

"I'm living on my own now. My missus had a drinking problem too,” Morton said. He was disqualified for five months.