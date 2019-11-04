Menu
A lighthearted sign promoting Friday afternoon knock-offs outside a Sunshine Coast business has copped criticism for making fun of alcoholism.
Offbeat

Friday funny or ‘piss take’: Sign causes controversy

Matty Holdsworth
4th Nov 2019 10:08 AM
A LIGHTHEARTED sign promoting Friday afternoon knock-offs has copped criticism for making fun of alcoholism at a Sunshine Coast business.

Noosa North Shore Getaway Bar and Bistro shared a post of the sign on Friday afternoon which read "you say alcoholism, I say liver crossfit", complete with a laughing emoji and drink responsibly message.

It was posted the day before the start of the Noosa Multi Sport Triathlon.

But a Gympie HPE teacher said it was disrespectful to anyone who had suffered from alcoholism.

The teacher said he knew it was an attempt at a "Friday funny" but wanted to see it taken down.

"Alcoholism isn't a choice, it is diagnosed as a disease," the teacher said.

"It's incurable, not a laughing matter. It affects so many lives, I had a relative take their own (life) about 10 years ago.

"What's next? One about cancer, mental health or disabilities, this is just as serious and they're taking the piss."

What do you think, have a say in our poll.

Is this sign disrespectful to alcoholics?

