Frick's medal haul sets up state title bid

CHAMPION: Gymfinity gymnast Aiden Frick recently won the South East Queensland regional championships in level eight.

GYMNASTICS: Consistency has meant that Gymfinity's Aiden Frick has the ideal start to his new season.

The teenager took out overall honours in the South East Queensland regional championships in level eight.

Finishing inside the top five in each of his six individual events he won by 1.3 points ahead of Kiarn Barry and Oliver Armstrong.

He also took home four medals including two silver medals in the pommel horse and vault and two bronze medals in high bar and rings.

"It's definitely a very good way to start the season, with a fresh mind and fresh page (for the year),” he said.

"It's very good, I'm in the right frame of mind three weeks away from states.”

The performance is even better after Frick had a long layoff.

"My last event was in May last year,” he said.

"I've been training since then but had a couple of weeks off just so I didn't overdo myself.”

While he admits he wasn't at his best the gymnast was happy with one apparatus.

"I reckon my strongest apparatus was pommel, it is definitely my favourite,” he said.

"It can be a hard apparatus to get right.”

Now Frick is aiming for the state titles and qualifying for the nationals after making it last year in level seven.

He admits that while there is pressure on him, all of it comes from himself.

"There's really only pressure put on by myself,” he said.

"Obviously a bit of pressure is good but if I put too much pressure on myself it will go downhill.”

And Frick is making sure he is ready.

"I really need to knuckle down on routines,” he said.

"It's about correcting the mistakes that appeared at the regional titles.”

Frick will compete at the state titles on April 7.