Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Joseph Taylor, charged over the crash that killed cyclist Cameron Frewer, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court.
John Joseph Taylor, charged over the crash that killed cyclist Cameron Frewer, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court. Amber Hooker
Crime

Frewer fatal: Driver accused of death explodes outside court

Amber Hooker
by
14th Jan 2019 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver accused of fatally hitting cyclist Cameron Frewer appeared in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court for the first time since the incident.

John Joseph Taylor is charged with dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death, and driving while a relevant drug is present in his blood or saliva.

Defence Solicitor Chelsea Emery requested a six-week adjournment while a brief of evidence was compiled.

 

Mr Taylor declined to comment as he walked from court, but became verbally aggressive towards a camera man as he entered a vehicle and left.

The matter will return to the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on February 22.

Cameron Frewer, 44, was a father of three and head chef at Mykkies By The Bay at Parrearra, Kawana Island.

He was killed on November 5 after being hit by a ute while on an early-morning ride on Caloundra Rd.

More Stories

cameron frewer cyclist editors picks fatal crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Women hard at work to break 'boys' club' stereotype

    premium_icon Women hard at work to break 'boys' club' stereotype

    Careers IN WHAT used to be a predominantly male-dominated industry, two Bundaberg woman feel fortunate to be at the forefront of a changing society.

    Boozy night out costs mum $300

    premium_icon Boozy night out costs mum $300

    Crime Defence lawyer Ted Donegan said she had no intent to drive

    Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    premium_icon Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    Environment Professor sheds light on little sea creatures

    Local Partners