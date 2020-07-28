Menu
A crash that killed a popular NSW footballer has been held up as a solemn reminder that beaches can be deadly
FRESH WARNINGS: Dangerous beach driving reported to police

Jessica Cook
28th Jul 2020 3:30 AM
A CRASH that killed a popular NSW footballer has been held up as a solemn reminder that beaches can be deadly.

Maryborough Patrol Inspector Tony Clowes issued the reminder when talking to reporters about the death of Deklan Gilmartin on Sunday.

"What we ask of residents particularly with the easing of COVID restrictions and increased recreational activity is that you drive to conditions," he said.

"All around the state there are speed limits set and our expectation is that you drive to those speed limits but more importantly if it is wet, if it is dark or visibility is an issue, drive to the conditions.

"Don't take that speed limit as a guarantee you are safe if you drive to that."

Insp Clowes said the Forensic Crash Unit was yet to established what caused the crash.

"It is early days but a full report will be prepared for the Coroner," he said.

Insp Clowes said the challenge with driving on beaches was they were unpredictable.

"The thing with beaches is things constantly change so if you are driving north and you pass a particular point in an area, if the tide has come and gone, the beach will be completely different by the time you come back," he said.

He said there had been a number of reports of dangerous driving made to local police recently.

"In the Wide Bay area we have had a number of matters reported to police in the past month regarding reckless and endangering activities on our beaches," he said.

"We have a zero tolerance for people conducting themselves in a dangerous manner."

