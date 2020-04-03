Fresh seafood easier with Grunske’s

GIVEN seafood is a popular addition to the menu at Easter for many, Grunske’s By the River Seafood Market and Takeaway market have made ordering that much easier.

Quick action by the Grunske’s team is ensuring their customers won’t miss out on the freshest seafood in Queensland, with the introduction of online ordering and the ability to have customer orders delivered to their car, more than meeting the current coronavirus restrictions.

Grunske’s By The River Seafood Market and Takeaway operations manager Sian McDowell, said we wanted to still be able to provide our loyal customers with the fresh, delicious seafood we catch daily from our trawlers.

“With the changes to the hospitality industry and the importance of social distancing, we made the decision to put our full seafood market menu online and deliver to our customers’ cars without them feeling concerned about exposure to the virus,” she said.

For those customers who wish, the store is still open for walk-ins, with social distancing limiting numbers in store.

Thankfully the seafood market has received a positive response from the community regarding the new services.

Bundaberg Tourism CEO, Katherine Reid, said in these uncertain times, it’s great to see how quickly the tourism and hospitality industry is shifting their practices to continue to deliver their service and we congratulate the team at Grunske’s for implementing these measures, especially in time for Easter trade, keeping people in jobs, and food on our tables.

“Right across the Bundaberg Region we’re seeing clever and creative diversification of businesses, and as a community, we need to support those local businesses to keep going,” she said.

“Now is the time we can all make a difference.”