Fresh faces join board at IMPACT community services

IMPACT Community Services has welcomed two new Directors to its Board.

On Monday, Marketing and Business expert Giovanna Lever and CQUniversity Associate Vice-President for the Gladstone and Wide Bay Burnett Regions Luke Sinclair joined the not-for-profit, which now features nine Directors.

The Bundaberg-based organisation has been helping people improve their lives since 1978 and last year helped more than 5000 people access life-changing supports.

Chair Leanne Rudd, who replaced David Batt in the role late last year, said the addition of Ms Lever and Mr Sinclair would provide even more experience and knowledge to a Board that has a diverse range of expertise and experience.

Ms Lever’s ability to build and transform brands into sustainable business models is built on the back of her business acumen acquired from over 20 years commercial experience across the agriculture, education, health, community development, tourism, and sport industries.

Mr Sinclair has worked in education and training for more than 15 years across primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors, with experience in local and international curriculums. Additionally, he has started and successfully run two of his own businesses in the trade and fitness industries.

Other board members include:

Board Chair Leanne Rudd owns local business The Money Edge where she provides professional financial and business advisory services to small and medium size businesses.

Deputy Chair Neil McPhillips operates a number of businesses across a diverse range of industry sectors and is accredited in Board and Business Governance.

Secretary Dr Talitha Best is a Clinical Psychologist, researcher and academic with expertise and experience in the education and training sector, research, clinical governance and delivery of health care services.

Treasurer Vanessa Fryer has worked in technology, project management, risk and compliance across varying industries including healthcare, education and financial services and now works within the business, finance, and technology sector to provide governance and delivery assurance over strategic projects.

Director Professor Helen Huntly oversees CQUniversity’s vocational education and training (VET) and higher education course development and delivery across the region.

Director Martin Barrett is an experienced banker who is Managing Director of ASX listed Auswide Bank Ltd.

Managing Director Tanya O’Shea joined IMPACT in 1999 and has worked in a range of management positions prior to being appointed Chief Executive in 2011.

To find out more about the work happening at IMPACT go to www.impact.org.au.

