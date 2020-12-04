FRESH FACE: New leadership for local business support hub

Brooke Fossey taking the reins as new Executive Manager of Regional Business HQ.

This week marks a changing of the guard for local business support organisation Regional Business HQ as Brooke Fossey is named the new executive manager.

Bringing more than 15 years experience in business planning, marketing and tendering to the role, Ms Fossey looks forward to using her experience to take the organisation forward.

“I’m really excited about leading this valuable organisation,” she said.

“The value that Regional Business HQ brings to small and micro businesses across the region is immense.

“It is something that I’m proud to be a part of.”

Outgoing manager Marcus McCormick who will be staying in the region to launch a new company that brokers professional development and training solutions for regional businesses, says he is excited to see what lies ahead for the organisation.

“It has been fantastic to work with the team over the past four years to grow and modernise Regional Business HQ and to increase the support that we provide to local businesses.

“Our organisation is an amazing resource that the region is lucky to have

and Brooke brings with her a fantastic skill set that will no doubt continue to grow the offering and take Regional Business HQ to the next level.

“I look forward to seeing what that looks like”.

In 2021, the not for profit organisation will celebrate 30 years of service provision to local business and Ms Fossey and the team have some exciting plans for their anniversary year.

“Marcus really has left big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to embedding the programs he has started and use this as a platform to continue to grow our worth to the local business community,” she said.

“I’m excited about the possibility to expand our Generator co-working space model, as well as continuing to build our great relationship with all levels of government to bring business services to the region.”

Regional Business HQ Chairperson Jenny Gregg said the Board of Directors was thrilled to welcome Ms Fossey to the role.

“We look forward to working with Brooke to continue the legacy of Regional Business HQ as one of Australia’s longest running business incubators and regional business support organisations,” Jenny said.

Regional Business HQ employs eight staff, operates a twenty-eight space business incubator and function centre within the Bundaberg CBD, delivers free business advisory services and manages The Generator coworking spaces in Bundaberg and Gympie.

