Fresh calls for locals to get hearing checked

NEW research has found that 592, or 20 per cent, of Specsavers Bundaberg Sugarland residents aged 40 and over have experienced some hearing loss in the last three years.

Of those over 40 who have suffered hearing loss, 325 of them chose to leave their hearing loss untreated despite help being available.

The figure have resulted in a fresh call from experts for people of all ages to have their hearing checked.

Specsavers Bundaberg Sugarland Audiology professional Lisa Pratt said on average it takes Australians between seven and 10 years to acknowledge they have hearing loss to take action.

“There’s a perception that hearing loss is only experienced by the elderly, but the research shows it is also affecting generations before, with a large portion of those being aged in their 40s and 50s,” she said.

“When it comes to hearing health, prevention is best so watch out for signs of hearing loss because some conditions are better treated when diagnosed early so you cannot only avoid the physical problem but also the emotional toll that comes with it.

“Poor hearing can push people to withdraw from social scenarios or even cause severe stress as they find it hard to communicate with others.”

Other statistics uncovered revealed of men aged 40 and over, 24 per cent have had some hearing loss in the last three years compared to women of the same age at 15 per cent.

It also found 56 per cent of Australians over the age of 40 have not had their hearing checked in the last three years.

Meanwhile in across the states, South Australia recorded the highest percentage of Australians over 40 who have experienced hearing loss, with Queensland coming in second.

"If you are concerned about your hearing, ask yourself whether you increase the TV volume louder than is comfortable for others or perhaps you regularly ask people to repeat themselves? You may avoid noisy places because of your hearing or have difficulty following conversations?

