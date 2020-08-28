Fresh business opens with raw diet catering to Bundy’s pets

DOG DIET: Owner Debbie Gordon is excited for Saturday's grand opening of her new Bundaberg business Raw Fur Sure. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

DOG DIET: Owner Debbie Gordon is excited for Saturday's grand opening of her new Bundaberg business Raw Fur Sure. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

PETS are members of the family, which is why many owners are making the switch to a natural, balanced and high quality raw diet, available at a new Bundaberg business.

Animal lover Debbie Gordon will celebrate the grand opening of her new business Raw Fur Sure at the Bundaberg East store this weekend.

DOG DIET: Owner Debbie Gordon is excited for Saturday's grand opening of her new Bundaberg business Raw Fur Sure. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Selling 100% natural treats, supplements and single-protein meals for cats and dogs by brand Raw 4 Paws, the meals are filled with nutritious ingredients and human grade meat.

"I really love this all natural and holistic approach for cats and dogs because I live that way in my life and I think our animals deserve to as well," Ms Gordon said.

"Humans are so concerned about what we eat and how we look after ourselves and why shouldn't we do the same for our animals?"

Ms Gordon first came across the raw food when a local dog trainer from Dog Matters recommended the brand.

She said she instantly saw positive results in her two dogs Bella and Daisy and cat Peppa, which led to her interest in stocking the range locally herself.

"There's a lot of controversy around the big pet food corporations because they aren't actually governed to disclose everything that they put into their foods and I've been there myself … people think they're doing the right thing by buying that food," Ms Gordon said.

"Now that we are starting to learn more about it, we are seeing the huge difference a raw diet makes and I've seen so many clients switch over to this food and the noticeable difference in their dogs and cats is just outstanding."

CANINE & CAT CATERING: Owner of Raw Fur Sure Debbie Gordon. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

With the ability to cater to the individual needs of each pet, Ms Gordon said she supplies meals suited to pets of all ages and dietary requirements.

"If you start off with good gut health, you will see a real difference on the outside of the animal as well and the natural, raw diet caters to all those things like skin irritants, allergies and digestion issues," Ms Gordon said.

"Plus it's high quality, human-grade meat … you could pick it up and try it if you wanted to, although I wouldn't recommend that."

And while the new business owner and mother-of-three is thrilled to be open, the exciting news came at a cost for Ms Gordon, who hopes the new site will help customers to access her range of natural products.

"I have been selling raw food from my home for about three years now, but that was mostly just something I did on the side because I'm passionate about it," she said.

"My full-time job is actually running a surgeon's practice, but as more people started to take an interest, it became a bit too busy and I had to make a couple of changes which was bittersweet because I absolutely love both my jobs."

FOOD IS MEDICINE: Raw Fur Sure sells a range of items including 100% natural treats, supplements and human-grade raw meat. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

After considering her options, the local raw food supplier decided to initially open the store three days a week, so she could continue her work at the practice on a part-time basis.

The Bargara resident said she hopes the store which can be found in Bundaberg East, will make it easier for customers to source and learn about the products she stocks.

Raw Fur Sure is hosting its grand opening this Saturday with customers encouraged to enter a competition on the day.

All customers who spend $25 or more on Saturday, will go into the draw to win 2kg of dog food per week for the duration of four weeks in total.

Meals come in chicken, beef, lamb and kangaroo flavours.

The business is at 11 Princess St, Bundaberg East and is open Monday, Tuesday and Saturday, from 9.30am to 4.00pm.

For more information, visit the Facebook page here.