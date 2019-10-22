Fresh Brexit blow for Boris

At a rare weekend sitting of parliament, Johnson implored legislators to ratify the Brexit deal he struck this week with the other 27 EU leaders, but politicians passed the Letwin Amendment. Picture: AP

Boris Johnson has been dealt a blow with House of Commons speaker John Bercow rejecting a key Brexit vote this morning, Australian time.

Mr Johnson wanted a simple yes or no vote, or a meaningful vote, on his deal to be done today to allow Brexit before October 31.

Mr Bercow - a colourful figure who has played a starring role in the Brexit drama - rejected the move saying Mr Johnson was not allowed to push for the same measures twice in the same parliamentary sitting.

"My ruling is that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so," he said.

Now Mr Johnson will have to introduce all his Brexit bills and get them signed off in both houses of parliament before a European Union summit on Monday.

This new deal means we can take back control of our laws, borders, money and trade. #GetBrexitDone 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/tfAzPzOGxO — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 21, 2019

However, it could also give the green light to Labour and opposition MPs to insert amendments to delay the process.

Mr Johnson has already been forced to seek a Brexit extension by law, but the EU was yet to respond.

It comes as Mr Johnson shared a new video on Twitter, laying out a number of arguments for the deal he has negotiated with the European Union.

"This new deal means we can take back control of our laws, borders, money and trade. #GetBrexitDone," Mr Johnson tweeted.

Politicians, meeting on a Saturday for the first time in 37 years, had voted to demand that the Conservative prime minister delay Brexit while they further consider his newly-agreed EU divorce agreement.

Parliament was due to continue, with fierce debate expected.

Labour was pushing for a Brexit wrecking second referendum, while Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has been considering changes to the customs zone.

Any changes to keep Northern Ireland in the UK customs zone would mean that the UK would find it harder to do free trade deals.

Mr Johnson is facing a race against time to get Brexit done, although the government has threatened it was still preparing for a no-deal Brexit if his deal was not accepted.

Mr Johnson's foes are now forging new alliances and trying to attach amendments that could either force him to push for closer trade ties with the EU - or abandon the deal and accept a third delay this year.

Mr Johnson has built his entire Brexit strategy on the premise of using the pressures of time to force everyone to stop bickering and agree an exit plan by the end of the month.

He ended up sending three letters to Brussels on Saturday night - including an unsigned one to seek another extension.

The only one he actually signed said an "extension would damage the interests of the UK and our EU partners" and that he was firmly against a delay.

The manoeuvre is designed to minimise the political damage of Mr Johnson going back on his word and seeking an extension ahead of an early general election most expect in the coming months.

The top civil court in Scotland is due to hear a challenge Monday on whether Mr Johnson's half-hearted request broke the law.