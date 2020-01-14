Menu
CADETS IN CARE: Elspeth Norton, Caitlin Norbury, Aishwarya Preshy and Clay Rowe are excited to start their recently appointed roles as junior doctors at Bundaberg Hospital.
Health

Fresh batch of cadets in health care

Rhylea Millar
14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
WIDE BAY HOSPITALS have welcomed 36 new intern doctors, 27 of which will be based in Bundaberg.

After participating in a week-long orientation program, the junior doctors will work in areas of the hospital that they may wish to specialise in.

Caitlin Norbury, among the interns, lived in Bundaberg for most of her life, before commencing her studies at James Cook University.

She has now returned to Bundaberg to start her career, where she will follow in the footsteps of her parents, who also work in the industry.

Ms Norbury said the training program will assist with issues that regional communities are facing, such as doctor shortages, as it allows for more university placements and smaller hospitals offer better supervisor ratios and opportunities to build relationships with patients, leading to higher retention rates.

